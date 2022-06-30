ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Havre De Grace, MD

FATAL FOUR-VEHICLE CRASH IN MARYLAND ON INTERSTATE 95

clayconews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAVRE DE GRACE, MD (June 30, 2022) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal four-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday evening in Harford County. Shortly before 6:10 P.M., troopers from the Maryland State Police JFK Memorial Highway Barrack responded to a four-vehicle crash that occurred on...

www.clayconews.com

Comments / 7

 

