Beyoncé Shares ‘Renaissance’ Album Cover Art and Statement: ‘I Hope You Find Joy in This Music’

Model Kate Bock married NBA basketball player Kevin Love on Saturday, June 25, at the New York Public Library. All eyes were on Bock, who stunned in a lacy white wedding gown custom-made by Ralph Lauren. The bridal design is embroidered with beads fashioned as flowers throughout the bodice and features a high neck, long sleeves, and a prominent back cutout trimmed with lace. It flows into a floor-sweeping skirt with a long, glimmering train for maximum visual impact. "I was so lucky to work with the Ralph Lauren team on designing my dream dress," she tells Vogue. "They are true experts, and I had so much fun working with them on creating something that was classic and fit in seamlessly with the theme of our wedding. I was inspired by Grace Kelly's wedding dress, so we used that as a jumping off point for a modern-day, beaded lace gown that was totally my style."

