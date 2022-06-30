ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beyoncé Shares ‘Renaissance’ Album Cover Art and Statement: ‘I Hope You Find Joy in This Music’

By Thania Garcia
SFGate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeyoncé has shared the cover artwork for her new album “Renaissance,” due July 29. The image sees her posing regally atop the silhouette of a luminous horse. In a note accompanying the artwork, Beyoncé wrote:. “Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and...

