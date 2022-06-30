Logan Paul Signs WWE Contract Through 2023

YouTube star Logan Paul has signed a multi-year deal with WWE.Paul, 27, has boxed both as an amateur and professional – like his younger brother Logan. The American fought fellow YouTuber KSI to a majority draw in an amateur contest in 2018 then lost to the Briton on points in a professional bout in 2019.Paul made his professional wrestling debut at WWE’s flagship event, WrestleMania, in April. He impressed with his athleticism in a tag-team match in which he partnered The Miz to take on Rey Mysterio and the WWE legend’s son Dominik.Now Paul has signed a multi-year contract with the sports entertainment company.The 27-year-old is expected to next feature at SummerSlam, one of WWE’s biggest events of the year. Read More Former athlete Sharron Davies shuts down Tom Daley’s comment about trans athletesVince McMahon steps back as WWE CEO amid allegations of hush money paymentCody Rhodes overcomes gruesome injury to thrill at Hell in a Cell

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO