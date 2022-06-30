ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Logan Paul Signs WWE Contract Through 2023

By Todd Spangler
SFGate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that Paul is officially under contract with WWE, sources familiar with the pact said, he will stay with the wrestling entertainment company for the near future and will perform across multiple events, which would take him through next year. He’s previously appeared on “WWE Smackdown” and...

www.sfgate.com

411mania.com

Highlights of Smackdown Tag Team Title Match at WWE Money in the Bank (Pics, Clips)

The Usos are still the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions after defeating the Street Profits at WWE Money in the Bank. It was a back and forth match full of multiple near falls, but the Usos managed to land the 1D on Montez Ford to secure the win. However, there was some controversy as Tez’s shoulder was off the mat before the three count.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Becky Lynch Releases Never-Before-Seen Wedding Photos

It’s been one year of The Man and The Architect. Becky Lynch took to Instagram to celebrate the one-year anniversary of her marriage to Seth Rollins, sharing never-before-seen photos from the ceremony. “One year ago I married the greatest man I’ve ever known. @wwerollins,” Lynch wrote.
LAS VEGAS, NV
PWMania

McMahon Family Attend UFC 276 After WWE Money in the Bank, Pat Mcafee in a Neck Brace

Towards the end of Sunday night’s UFC 276 pay-per-view in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena, a number of top WWE executives including Pat McAfee were present. WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, Interim Chairwoman & CEO Stephanie McMahon, Executive VP of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul “Triple H” Levesque, and SmackDown commentator McAfee were all named and shown on camera. They were seated next to Hunter Campbell, the UFC’s chief business officer, and other notable guests.
WWE
The Independent

UFC 276 LIVE results: Adesanya vs Cannonier stream and latest updates tonight

Israel Adesanya and teammate Alexander Volkanovski shone at UFC 276 on Saturday night, with both men retaining their titles at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.In the main event, Adesanya was largely untroubled by Jared Cannonier in easing to a decision win, remaining middleweight champion and unbeaten in the division with the victory. Some had predicted that Adesanya’s versatile striking game and ring IQ would prove too much for the powerful but perhaps one-dimensional Cannonier, and that proved to be the case as the “Last Stylebender” filled out 49-46, 49-46 and 50-45 scorecards.In the co-main event, Volkanovski – who...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

WWE Money In The Bank results: Bianca Belair vs. Carmella

At WWE Money In The Bank, Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair put her title on the line against Carmella, who wrestled as the replacement for Rhea Ripley. It was a back and forth match but the result of this match was never in doubt because WWE has bigger SummerSlam plans for Belair. The match finish was Belair pinning Carmella after hitting the KOD.
WWE
Yardbarker

Another AEW star was approved to appear on WWE Raw for John Cena tribute

AEW's Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson, and Paul Wight made appearances via video on this week's WWE Monday Night Raw to help celebrate John Cena's 20 years in WWE as he made his main roster in-ring debut in 2002 on an episode of SmackDown against Kurt Angle. Danielson was billed as...
WWE
PWMania

WWE Money In The Bank Results – July 2, 2022

WWE returns to the pay-per-view arena this evening, as they present their 13th-annual Money In The Bank special event from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. You can also watch the official WWE MITB Kickoff Show pre-show right here at PWMania.com below. Featured below are WWE Money...
LAS VEGAS, NV
bjpenndotcom

Pros react after Israel Adesanya defeats Jared Cannonier at UFC 276

Tonight’s UFC 276 event was headlined by a middleweight title fight featuring Israel Adesanya taking on Jared Cannonier. Adesanya (22-1 MMA) was looking to earn his fifth title defense when he took to the Octagon this evening. ‘Stylebender’ had last competed at UFC 271 in February, where he earned a unanimous decision win over Robert Whittaker.
UFC
PWMania

New Member of The Bloodline to Be Revealed Soon?

WWE NXT Superstar Solo Sikoa may be joining the main roster soon. There have reportedly recently been discussions regarding bringing Sikoa to RAW or SmackDown, according to a new report from Fightful Select. The seriousness of the conversations, which have continued as recently as this week, was also mentioned. There...
WWE
411mania.com

Ruby Soho, Bayley and Others React To Liv Morgan’s Money in the Bank Wins

As previously reported, Liv Morgan won the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match tonight, then successfully cashed in on Ronda Rousey to become the Smackdown Women’s title. Several wrestlers took to Twitter to react, including Ruby Soho, Bayley, Kevin Owens and others. Ruby wrote: “Smiling from ear...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

They Did! Two Former WWE Stars Have Gotten Married

Congratulations! Wrestling is a complicated industry as you have no idea when the wrestlers are going to be able to find free time for anything outside of the ring. The wrestlers are on the road almost constantly and romantic relationships can be even more complicated than anything else. Some wrestlers have figured it out though, even while working for different promotions.
ComicBook

WWE Airs Mysterious New Vignette During Money in the Bank 2022

WWE's Money in the Bank pay-per-view featured a mysterious vignette teasing the arrival of a future WWE Superstar. The religious iconography and quick cuts had fans thinking it might mean Bray Wyatt is returning to the company, while the handing Olympic Gold Medal had fans believing it would be Gable Steveson making his long-awaited debut. However, a closer examination of certain flashes seems to be pointing the finger towards Edge, as references to The Brood, The Hard Boyz, The Dudleys and Kurt Angle can be seen (hence the gold medal). Edge was recently betrayed by and kicked out of The Judgement Day faction.
WWE
PWMania

Sting Reveals His Mount Rushmore of Pro Wrestling

Some fans may identify Sting as one of the wrestlers on their Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling. The current AEW star provided his own list of wrestlers he would include on Mount Rushmore when speaking with The Schmo. Given that everyone has a different list of their best four wrestlers...
WWE
The Independent

Logan Paul signs multi-year WWE deal

YouTube star Logan Paul has signed a multi-year deal with WWE.Paul, 27, has boxed both as an amateur and professional – like his younger brother Logan. The American fought fellow YouTuber KSI to a majority draw in an amateur contest in 2018 then lost to the Briton on points in a professional bout in 2019.Paul made his professional wrestling debut at WWE’s flagship event, WrestleMania, in April. He impressed with his athleticism in a tag-team match in which he partnered The Miz to take on Rey Mysterio and the WWE legend’s son Dominik.Now Paul has signed a multi-year contract with the sports entertainment company.The 27-year-old is expected to next feature at SummerSlam, one of WWE’s biggest events of the year. Read More Former athlete Sharron Davies shuts down Tom Daley’s comment about trans athletesVince McMahon steps back as WWE CEO amid allegations of hush money paymentCody Rhodes overcomes gruesome injury to thrill at Hell in a Cell
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Wrestler Corroborates Vince McMahon Rape Allegation

Back in 1992, former WWE CEO Vince McMahon was accused of rape by the first-ever female WWF/WWE referee, Rita Chatterton, and those accusations have resurfaced in the wake up the controversy currently surrounding McMahon and his company. Now, a former WWE wrestler has corroborated Chatterton’s story. In a new article by Abraham Riesman with New York Magazine’s Intelligencer, Leonard Inzitari (ring name Mario Mancini) backs up Chatterton’s claim that McMahon assaulted her.
WWE

