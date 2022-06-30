ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4th of July weekend alcohol safety tips

By Rebecca Parsons
PENNSYLVANIA, (WTAJ) – State officials are reminding residents to stay safe this Fourth of July.

With more cars expected on the road and boats in the water this year, commissioners are reminding you to not drink and drive. To avoid serious accidents, whether it’s a boat or a car, don’t operate a vehicle if you’ve been drinking alcohol.

Are lower 4th of July gas prices safe for your car?

In 2021, six people died in alcohol-related crashes during the holiday, according to PennDOT.

“We’re looking at people who just ignore the counsel and advice to operate a motor vehicle or operate a boat while they’re under the influence. If they would just think of the tragedy they might cause to other people, maybe they might think differently,”  Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commissioner Richard Lewis said.

It stands as a reminder that State Police will be out on the holiday weekend to prevent and catch drunk drivers.

