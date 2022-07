Click here to read the full article. Refresh for updates throughout… Officials at a hospital in Highland Park, Illinois updated the country late this afternoon on casualties related to a mass shooting at a parade today outside Chicago. Twenty-five people were admitted to the hospital as a result of the incident with gunshot wounds. They ranged in age from 8 to 85, according to officials, who also noted that “four or five” of them were children. Of those 25 people shot, 19 released. PREVIOUSLY: Five of the six people killed in the Highland Park parade shooting were adults and died at...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 33 MINUTES AGO