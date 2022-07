Toppling a statue of slave trader Edward Colston was an “unacceptable way to engage in political debate”, the Court of Appeal has been told.The bronze memorial to the 17th-century slave merchant was pulled down during a Black Lives Matter protest in Bristol on June 7 2020, before being rolled into the water.In January, four protesters involved in tearing down the statue were cleared by a jury at Bristol Crown Court of criminal damage after almost three hours of deliberations following a trial lasting two weeks and two days.All four had admitted involvement but denied their actions were criminal, claiming the...

POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO