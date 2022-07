VIVIAN, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, a wanted man has been arrested in Vivian. On Friday, July 1, CPSO patrol deputies assisted the U.S. Marshals Service in searching for Johnathan Hill, 26, after he fled from them in a small car. After a short pursuit, the driver of the vehicle stopped at home on North Hickory and was detained.

VIVIAN, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO