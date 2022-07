With the NBA’s 2022-23 fiscal year officially starting on Friday, the Houston Rockets quickly got to business by signing four rookies. Auburn forward Jabari Smith Jr., the No. 3 overall draft pick of the 2022 first round, signed his first NBA contract, as did LSU forward Tari Eason (No. 17) and Kentucky guard TyTy Washington (No. 29). Those three are all on standard four-year rookie deals, with team options for the last two seasons and a qualifying offer that can be made after year four.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO