Carrington, ND

Carrington police chief dies in motorcycle crash

By Hope Sisk
KFYR-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARGO, N.D.- North Dakota Highway Patrol investigators have identified the man killed in a motorcycle crash on I-94 near West Fargo as the police chief of Carrington, North Dakota. Brandon Sola, 36, died when investigators say he lost control of his motorcycle and was thrown...

www.kfyrtv.com

valleynewslive.com

Fargo man dies, another injured in ATV crash in Becker County

BECKER CO., Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is dead after an ATV crash in Becker County. Authorities say they were alerted about the crash last night around 10:15 p.m. They say 27-year-old Casey Arneson of Fargo and a passenger were riding on Rock Lake Road in Holmesville Township when the vehicle left the road.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

One killed in northern Minnesota UTV crash

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. — A 27-year-old man driver was killed in a side-by-side UTV crash Friday night in northern Minnesota. According to the Becker County Sheriff's Office, the man was driving on Northeast Rock Lake Road just after 10:15 p.m. in Holmesville Township when the vehicle left the road on a corner and hit a tree, causing the vehicle the roll. The man killed has been identified as Casey Joe Arneson of Fargo. A 29-year-old passenger was also injured in the crash.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Moorhead man injured in motorcycle crash

BECKER CO., Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead man is recovering from his injuries after a motorcycle crash in Carsonville Township in Becker County. The crash happened just after 11 p.m. on Friday. A Minnesota State Patrol report states that 53-year-old Scott Amundson, of Moorhead, was riding his motorcycle...
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

Car crashes into north Fargo home

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE (9:36p.m.) - Fargo PD is reporting that 27-year-old Damian Oldrock was driving at a high-rate of speed and rear-ended a Jeep on 4th St. N. Oldrock was driving a Chrysler Sebring, which was recently reported as stolen. “I happen to look down the...
DL-Online

Moorhead man injured Friday in late-night motorcycle crash on Highway 34

DETROIT LAKES — A 53-year-old Moorhead man received non-life threatening injuries after the motorcycle he was driving crashed on State Highway 34 in Becker County on Friday, July 1. The Minnesota State Patrol received the call at 11:04 p.m. Scott Terry Amundson was driving his 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle...
CBS Minnesota

North Dakota man dies in ATV crash in northern Minnesota

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. -- A North Dakota man died Friday night in an ATV crash in northern Minnesota. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on Northeast Rock Lake Road in Holmesville Township, which is roughly 55 miles east of Fargo. Investigators believe the ATV was speeding when it left the roadway, struck a tree and rolled. The driver, 27-year-old Casey Arneson of Fargo, was killed. His passenger, a 29-year-old northern Minnesota man, suffered injuries described as non-life-threatening. While the two were wearing seatbelts in the vehicle, which was described as a side-by-side UTV, they were not wearing helmets. The crash remains under investigation. 
BECKER COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Man arrested in Fargo admits to being on “lots and lots of meth”

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man was taken to the Cass County Jail, after Fargo Police say he was driving erratically through south Fargo, nearly causing multiple crashes. The police report says an officer was stopped at a red light at the intersection of 45th Street and 17th...
FARGO, ND
newsdakota.com

Name Released in Fatal Kidder County Crash

DAWSON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The name of a Center, ND man killed in a Kidder County crash Tuesday, June 28th has been released. 24 year-old Cole Helmers was traveling northbound at an unknown speed on 30th Ave SE and struck the side of the second car of an eastbound BSNF train that was traveling approximately 50-60 mph.
KIDDER COUNTY, ND
DL-Online

Woman injured when box truck rear-ends pickup truck on Highway 34 at Highland Drive

DETROIT LAKES — A woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at the Highland Drive and Highway 34 intersection in Detroit Lakes on Friday, July 1. At 3:19 p.m., Becker County emergency dispatchers received a report of a crash involving a "vehicle and a semi," with a driver who was trapped and suffered unknown injuries. Within minutes of the crash, Detroit Lakes police officers, Becker County deputies, Detroit Lakes firefighters, Minnesota state troopers and EMS personnel were successful in freeing a woman from her red Dodge Ram pickup and loaded her into a nearby ambulance, where she was transported to a hospital with unknown injuries.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Man killed in motorcycle crash near West Fargo identified

(West Fargo, ND) -- We now know the name of the man who crashed his motorcycle Tuesday evening on I-94 near West Fargo. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 36-year-old Brandon Sola was headed westbound near mile marker 341 around 9 p.m. when his bike began to wobble. Sola was thrown from the motorcycle into the center median, and died from his injuries at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet.
valleynewslive.com

1 dead after motorcycle crash on I-94

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead after losing control of his motorcycle and crashing on the interstate in West Fargo. North Dakota Highway Patrol officials said around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28 a 36-year-old man was driving a Harley Davidson west on I-94 just outside of West Fargo when he lost control. The bike began to wobble and he was thrown off the motorcycle.
DL-Online

Becker County crime and fire report: June 27-29

9:35 a.m., Oil spill was reported at a transformer along 110th Street, Menahga. The spill was caused by a tree that fell during a storm. 9:49 a.m., Kids put a picnic table in the lake at the Frazee public beach. Officers removed the table and noted the city workers would chain the tables to the shelter to prevent the tables from going into the lake again.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

A vulnerable community robbed of their transportation

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - “Somebody telling you someone stole your car, like to me I know it’s just a three-wheeler Schwinn bike but to me, that was an important thing for me anyway,” said Ron Danielson, a resident at St. Annes Guest Home. “But it’s...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

24-year-old man, three cows killed after vehicle hits train

DAWSON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 24-year-old man is dead after authorities say his vehicle hit a train. It happened before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, along Highway 10 in Dawson, which is east of Steele in Kidder County. The North Dakota Highway patrol says the man was driving a pickup with a trailer on 30th Ave. SE. when he hit the side of a BNSF train that was traveling around 50-60 mph. The truck and trailer were pushed into a ditch and rolled. The train utilized its emergency braking and stopped.
DAWSON, ND
trfradio.com

Bus Accident Reported in Otter Tail County

One person was injured in a 2 vehicle accident involving a bus Tuesday in Otter Tail County. According to the Minnesota State patrol, Nicholas Anthony Olson, 43, of Elbow Lake was injured when the northbound 2011 Kia Optima he was driving collided with a 2022 Freightliner C2 Liner driven by 6Natalie Pulliam Jones, 63, of Woodleaf, North Carolina. According to the State Patrol report, the Optima was northbound on County Road 82 approaching Big Chief Road. The school bus was turning south onto County Road 82 at the time of the accident reported just before 6:30pm.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Woman arrested after missing a curve and driving into Kidder County Lake

KIDDER COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman from Tappen, North Dakota, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence after officials say she crashed her truck into a lake. The North Dakota Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Monday, June 27, around 10:30 a.m. They say...
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: I-94 reopens after jackknifed semi crash near Fergus Falls

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - After being closed for several house, I-94 is back open to traffic. On Friday, July 1, a jackknifed semi crashed, blocking I-94 near Fergus Falls, MN. The westbound lanes of the interstate were closed between exit 54 and 50. For real-time traffic updates...
FERGUS FALLS, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

A car hits a house in North Fargo; new laws for girls and womens sports go into effect today in South Dakota; Maroon 5 cancels Fargodome show

Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Steve Hallstrom filling in for Tom Tucker. Top Headlines: A car crash in North Fargo damages a residence, new laws regarding girls and womens sports go into effect today in South Dakota, and Maroon 5 cancels a concert stop in Fargo that was planned 3 years ago.
FARGO, ND

