As Americans get settled in with good food for the Fourth of July weekend, so too are the sharks at Newport Aquarium. The sharks will get special meals for #SharkSummer courtesy of the biologists that work with them every day. Shark Summer runs all summer long and includes a chance to see shark eggs in the Shark Nursery, touch sharks and cross the world’s first Shark Bridge, a suspension bridge that crosses over the shark tank.

NEWPORT, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO