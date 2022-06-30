ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

19-year-old shot while driving on Johnston St. Thursday morning

By Abigail Jones
 2 days ago

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) — The Lafayette Police Department (LPD) is investigating after a 19-year-old was shot on Johnston St. this morning while he was driving down the road.

It happened shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday in the 4600 block of Johnston street. The victim, whose name isn’t being released at this time, was driving when he felt a pain in his leg. He noticed his leg was bleeding. He realized he had been shot when he noticed a bullet hole in the door, according to LPD.

Sgt. Green with LPD said the victim was able to pull over and call the police. He was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are actively working the case. If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

