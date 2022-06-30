ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 5 San Diego

Petco Park has new date for first-ever football game

By Dillon Davis
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KTISL_0gR5ifR100

SAN DIEGO – The date is now set for this year’s SDCCU Holiday Bowl, potentially the first time the game will be played in three years due to pandemic cancellations.

Kickoff for the 43rd annual edition of the game will be at 5 p.m. Dec. 28 at Petco Park, organizers announced Thursday. Last year was supposed to mark the inaugural edition of the game at the downtown ballpark after years at the now-demolished SDCCU Stadium in Mission Valley, but the game was canceled when the UCLA Bruins pulled out of it over a COVID-19 outbreak among players.

Officials also axed the previous year’s edition , a historic first for the game since it was established in 1978.

If the new date holds, the game will mark the first-ever football game played at Petco Park.

Fourth of July travelers may see airport delays

“We’re excited to announce the 2022 bowl game date,” Holiday Bowl President Cherry Park said in a statement. “Last year’s cancellation was certainly challenging and heartbreaking for college football fans and the entire San Diego community. We can’t wait for December 28 to finally bring the game and the amazing experience to Petco Park and downtown San Diego.”

Also back this year are a series of events in the lead-up to the game, including a concert, a downtown San Diego street party known as the Snapdragon Bowl Bash and the Port of San Diego Holiday Bowl Parade.

The move to play football at Petco Park was cleared by San Diego City Council last year in a joint agreement with the Padres, effectively modifying the agreement which previously prohibited the sport from being played there .

When last year’s game was announced, Padres CEO Erik Greupner said it was “a truly one-of-a-kind experience among all college football bowl games.”

New 70-unit affordable housing opens in Southcrest

Officials say tickets will go on sale to the general public in August after being first made available to annual bowl game ticketholders. Those interested in attending the game can add their names to the ticket list online by clicking or tapping here or calling 619-283-5808 Ext. 303.

The game also will be nationally televised and airing on FOX 5.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 5 San Diego

Recently opened restaurants in the San Diego area

Stacker compiled a list of hot and new restaurants in San Diego from Yelp. Read on to see restaurants that opened near you that are worth checking out. – Rating: 5 / 5 (5 reviews) – Categories: Polynesian, Hawaiian. – Address: 7436 University Ave La Mesa, CA 91942. – Opened:...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Petco Park#Bowl Games#San Diego City Council#College Football#American Football#Sports
ABC 10 News KGTV

Frontwave Arena coming to Oceanside in 2023

OCEANSIDE (KGTV) – Oside Arena Management and Frontwave Credit Union announced the naming rights Tuesday for the new state-of-the-art community entertainment and sports arena coming to Oceanside in 2023. The 170,000-square-foot arena will be named Frontwave Arena and is being built in the El Corazón sports complex area near...
OCEANSIDE, CA
The Urban Menu

Your San Diego 4th Of July Guide

As we have already mentioned in our Must Visit Events in July - the Big Bay Boom awaits us for the 4th of July shenanigans. Here is our guide on what festivities will be going on in the most colorful day of the year - Independence Day!   1. The Big Bay Boom  is displayed from Four barges and starts at 9 pm. The Big Bay Boom can be seen from Shelter Island, Harbor Island, North Embascadero and Marina District, Seaport Village/ South Embarcadero, and Coronado Ferry Landing. Visit some of the restaurants that offer special menus during this day, or simply bring a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy