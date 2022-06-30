ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Towson, MD

WATCH | AG's office releases body cam video of deadly police shooting in Towson

By Chris Berinato
foxbaltimore.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — The Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the Attorney General released body camera video of the deadly police shooting in Towson...

foxbaltimore.com

Comments / 0

 

Daily Voice

Maryland Man Gets Life In Prison For Home Invasion Robbery, Police Shootout

A Maryland man was sentenced to life in prison for his role in a home invasion robbery and a subsequent police shootout in 2020, authorities announced. Andre Smith and Stephen Warren, who was sentenced to 90 years behind bars, broke into a home on the 1300 block of Capital View Terrace in Landover in August 2020, and threatened a mother and her daughter, Prince George's County Police said.
MARYLAND STATE
WDVM 25

Metropolitan Police search for suspects in June shooting

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is searching for a suspect in an assault with a dangerous weapon offense that happened in the 600 block of Alabama Ave, Southeast, DC. At around 5:30 p.m., police responded to Alabama Ave, for reports of a shooting, according to the news release. Police found […]
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

State Investigators Release Body Camera Footage From Fatal Essex Police Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Attorney General’s Office on Thursday released body camera footage from a Baltimore County Police shooting in which an armed suspect was killed in Essex last May. Ralph Picarello III, 39, was shot and killed by police after he had picked up two knives and “moved quickly towards officers” after being instructed to drop the blades, according to the Office of the Attorney General. Established in response to 2021 police reforms, the attorney general’s Independent Investigations Division is tasked with investigating all civilian deaths at the hands of law enforcement. The division will try to release the footage...
ESSEX, MD
CBS Baltimore

19-Year-Old Man Shot In Baltimore’s Upton Neighborhood Saturday, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that injured a 19-year-old man in Baltimore’s Upton neighborhood on Saturday, according to authorities. Someone shot the man in the 1500 block of Argyle Avenue around 3:25 p.m., police said. Officers who responded to the shooting noticed that he had been shot multiple times, according to authorities. An ambulance took the man to a local hospital so that he could receive treatment for his injuries, police said. Anyone with information on this shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

MDTA police investigate reported shooting in Baltimore tunnel

Maryland Transportation Authority police are investigating a suspected shooting stemming from a road rage incident in the Baltimore Harbor Tunnel. MDTA police said they received calls around 3:33 p.m. Friday that there was a shooting involving a black Honda sedan and a blue Chrysler sedan in the northbound lanes of Interstate 895 in the Baltimore Harbor Tunnel.
BALTIMORE, MD
mymcmedia.org

Inmate Arrested for Attempted Murder Mistakenly Released

An inmate was temporarily released from the Montgomery County Detention Center by mistake on Thursday after he was arrested for attempted murder for shooting at a police car. “As a result of this situation, the Department of Correction and Rehabilitation will conduct a full internal investigation into this matter,” said Angela Talley, director of the department, in a statement Friday. She said the suspect was mistakenly released due to a “processing error” after the suspect was ordered to be held without bond Thursday.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Howard County Man Charged In Stabbing Death At Elkridge Hotel

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An Elkridge man is under arrest in the stabbing death of another man at a Howard County hotel, authorities said Friday. Erik Sean Meister, 43, is charged with second-degree murder in the killing of Dereck Thurman Williams, a 60-year-old Elkridge man who was found dead Thursday at the Econo Lodge in Elkridge, Howard County Police said. Officers were called to the hotel in the 5800 block of Bonnie View Lane about 8 a.m. Thursday after Williams was found dead inside a room there, police said. Police said Meister was in the room with Williams before he died. Based on a preliminary investigation, Meister was identified as a suspect in the deadly stabbing, police said. Investigators found him walking along Rowanberry Drive and took him into custody, police said. Meister remains in custody at the Howard County Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Teenager charged in triple shooting

STERLING, Va. (DC News Now) — A 17-year-old was charged for a triple shooting that took place on N. Fillmore Avenue on June 11. Police found that at least one of the victims in the triple shooting was targeted. They have found the car that was involved in the shooting. One woman who had been […]
STERLING, VA
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Sergeant Alert, Talking After Being Dragged By Car During Traffic Stop, Harrison Says

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore Police officer who was dragged two blocks by a car Tuesday night following a traffic stop is alert and having conversations now, but remains hospitalized, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said Friday. After being taken to Shock Trauma for treatment on Tuesday night, the officer was listed in critical condition and said to be on full life support. He was out of surgery and in fair condition on Wednesday, according to Harrison. Joseph Daniel Black, 36, was arrested Wednesday morning in connection with the case, and Harrison claimed he confessed to injuring the officer. Black is charged with attempted first-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment. Harrison said Wednesday the officer stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation. Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer saw the driver was allegedly armed. The officer made verbal commands for the driver to exit. When that did not work, the officer reached through the window and tried to physically remove the man, Harrison said. The driver accelerated, dragging the officer, who was still partially inside the vehicle, Harrison said.  
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

3 women shot in East Baltimore late Saturday night

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are investigating a shooting that happened in East Baltimore. Saturday night before midnight, officers found three women in the 2600 block of Mura Street ranging in age from 39 to 60- years-old suffering from wounds to their extremities. All three victims were transported...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 44, Killed In West Baltimore Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 44-year-old man died early Friday morning after he was found shot multiple times in West Baltimore, authorities said. Patrol officers investigating a possible hit-and-run crash in the 500 block of North Payson Street shortly after midnight found the man with several gunshot wounds, Baltimore Police said. He was taken to a hospital but did not survive. No information about a possible suspect or motive was immediately released. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Police ID Ex-Con Killed In Virginia Shootout

Police have identified the 37-year-old ex-con who was killed in a police shootout earlier this week in Fairfax County. Christian Parker, of Reston, had been wanted for firing a gun in a home Sunday and other offenses when police confronted him in the parking lot of the Springfield Mall around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 30, county police said.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
foxbaltimore.com

Howard police take person into custody after man is found dead inside hotel room

ELKRIDGE, Md. (WBFF) — Howard County police arrested a person early Thursday after a man was found dead inside an Elkridge hotel room. Officers were called to the Econo Lodge hotel in the 5800 block of Bonnie View Lane around 8 a.m. Investigators have not determined the exact cause of death but they suspect foul play. Police said the man's death was not a random act.
ELKRIDGE, MD

