ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

The Weekend 420 Buzz: Fourth of July Edition

101x.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThings to do in Austin this weekend. When and where to do them. Brought to you by: Smoking Burnouts. Live Music | Austin Eastciders Barton Springs | 7pm-9pm A Friday night with live music sounds like a good time if you ask us. Head to Austin Eastciders to hear live music...

www.101x.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
culturemap.com

City of Cedar Park presents July 4 Celebration

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The City of Cedar Park will celebrate Independence Day with live music, carnival rides & inflatables, food trucks & vendors, a washer tournament, fireworks, and a movie in the park immediately following the firework show.
CEDAR PARK, TX
travellens.co

16 Best Things to Do in Taylor, TX

If you can't decide whether you love cool winters or hot and humid summers, then Taylor, Texas, is the perfect place for you. Just 30 minutes northeast of Austin, this city experiences all four seasons with a comfortable climate. The downtown area is full of quaint little shops and restaurants,...
TAYLOR, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
Austin, TX
Government
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Society
diningoutwithrobbalon.com

Best Comfort Food Restaurants In Austin Revisited

— We all love comfort foods, be it a heaping bowl of Blue Bell Pralines ‘n Cream or a delicious dish of mac and cheese. So for those of you who are looking for the best restaurants for comfort food in Austin, here is our list!. Hoover Alexander is...
AUSTIN, TX
luxury-houses.net

This $17,900,000 Truly Exquisite Home in Austin offers The Utmost Security and Serenity

The Home in Austin is a one of a kind compound in the coveted community of Escala at Barton Creek with panoramic views of Hill Country and Fazio Canyons now available for sale. This home located at 7841 Escala Dr, Austin, Texas; offering 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 13,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Alexandria Murphy (Phone: 239-404-0832) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Independence Day#Texas Sun#Hot Dogs#Fourth Of July#Localevent#Local Life#Parade#Oakwood Bbq Beer Garden#Bbq#Paramount
CultureMap Austin

Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this 4th of July weekend

Spend the long holiday weekend in wide open spaces, with family and friends, or at the theater when you stop by one or all of our must-attend happenings. Get your game, podcast, and animation on at the return of RTX Austin or enjoy a movie on the green at Fareground with the whole family. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend. And for our full guide to Fourth of July festivities, head to this story.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Local boat owner leads all-female captained charters

AUSTIN, Texas — Born and raised in Austin, Caroline Crockett always loved being near the water. As a big fan of all the beautiful lakes and attractions throughout Central Texas, Crockett decided to do something that had never been done before in Austin. Now she runs an all-female captained charter and offers women’s boating lessons and wake surfing lessons on Lake Travis.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
austinmonthly.com

The 8 Best Places to Live in Austin and Beyond

As the capital city continues to explode with growth and its sizzling real estate market shatters records (like how average home prices in Austin are now topping $500,000), we’re setting our sights on the new hot spots to live, work, and play in Central Texas. From a Domain-style development that will transform the East Riverside-Oltorf neighborhood to the future Tesla Gigafactory and HOPE Outdoor Gallery sites that will bring a flood of new residents to Del Valle and Austin’s Colony, we spotlight the attractions that are leading homebuyers to put down roots outside the usual suspects. Featuring expert tips from real estate agents, market trend alerts, and sales data provided by the Austin Board of Realtors (ABoR), here’s our comprehensive guide to not only finding the next great hangout spot, but your dream home located just beyond its doors.
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Where to Find Awesome Corn Dogs in Austin

There is something delightfully summery about corn dogs: hot dogs covered in cornmeal batter and deep-fried to sweet-savory perfection, all on a handy stick. It’s reminiscent of state fairs and street festivals and carnivals. The portions work well for a meal or a snack too. And, luckily, in Austin,...
AUSTIN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco gets medical cannabis pickup site

Austin-based medical cannabis company Texas Original is making it easier for patients to access its products in Waco through a temporary medical cannabis pickup location. The drive-thru pickup will be available from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Fridays, and the exact location will be released to patients once they are approved for a prescription. Texas Original CEO Morris Denton said the Waco drive-thru pickup site was opened in response to growing demand in the Waco area, where Texas Original serves more than 700 patients.
WACO, TX
98.7 Kiss FM

Texas Has a Dinosaur Themed Car Wash and I Want to Road Trip to It

Let's go back in time to when dinosaurs ruled the world...but you also need a car wash. Looking for unique things to talk about today and stumbled on to Jurassic Wash out of Austin, Texas. Austin likes to keep things weird, but this awesome. If I was a kid I would scream to go to the dinosaur car wash if I knew this was a thing. Hell they have a freaking T-Rex spit water at your car before entering the bay.
AUSTIN, TX
naswc.org

Fireworks & WilCO Burn Ban

Fireworks are prohibited in most of the NASWC area. It is illegal to use fireworks inside the City of Austin and within 5,000 feet of the city limits (the ETJ) – subject to a fine of more than $500. This restriction and the Williamson County restrictions do apply to our NASWC area. Visit Wilco Fireworks Safety for more information, and to view the interactive GIS map for fireworks restrictions.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy