Rookie WR Jalen Nailor Discusses the 2022 Vikings
This is Episode 77 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode features rookie WR Jalen Nailor, who joins for about 15...purpleptsd.com
This is Episode 77 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode features rookie WR Jalen Nailor, who joins for about 15...purpleptsd.com
purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!https://purplePTSD.com
Comments / 0