Rookie WR Jalen Nailor Discusses the 2022 Vikings

Yesterday I went over three offensive players primed for a breakout season. The Packers have a lot of fresh new talent, and today, it’s the defense’s turn. The Packer defense has had quite the journey over the last three years. In 2019, Green Bay was 14th in total passing yards allowed, 23rd in total rushing. 2020 was an improvement for the team, finishing 7th in passing defense, 14th in rushing defense. 2021 showed another improvement, as they nearly cracked the top 10 in rushing and passing defense. After three years of steady improvement, last year being the first under a new coordinator, the Packers look ready to take another step on that side of the ball this year. Here are three players that aim to contribute to that process.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 20 HOURS AGO