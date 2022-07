I've been doing yoga at home alone using Youtube for years. After one time of spending money and going to a class in person, and feeling judged by everyone there, I realized I'm better to wobble and fall over at home by myself. But, yesterday I took the leap and joined a free Yoga class put on by the city of Grand Rapids, and I think maybe I've finally found something that works great for me.

