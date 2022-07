RICE LAKE, Wis. – The annual firecracker special was held on Saturday night at the Rice Lake Speedway, with Kenny Kincaid winning his first ever Midwest Modified main event. Kincaid, part of a very large family whose roots run deep in the Off Road Racing arena of motorsports, earned his first visit to victory lane at the speedway on Saturday.

RICE LAKE, WI ・ 6 HOURS AGO