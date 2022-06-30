Mary J. Blige to Celebrate Her Illustrious Career With Livestream Concert on Apple Music

Click here to read the full article.

After delivering a show-stealing performance alongside Sean “Diddy” Combs at the 2022 BET Awards on Sunday (June 26), Mary J. Blige is set to deliver a one-night-only performance celebrating her career and life. The performance will take place at New York City’s United Palace, and will stream exclusively on Apple Music — as part of the Apple Music Live series — in over 165 countries on July 27 at 7 p.m. PT.

With a setlist that spans Blige’s storied career, the performance will continue a year of triumph for the 2022 Billboard Icon Award recipient . At the top of the year, the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul performed at the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar, and released her fifteenth studio album, Good Morning Gorgeous . She has also continued her acting career on Power Book II: Ghost, and launched her Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit.

Blige’s Apple Music Live performance previews her upcoming tour in support of Good Morning Gorgeous . “The last year of my career in particular has been an exciting ride,” said Blige in a statement. “It feels amazing to take this opportunity to celebrate, reflect and have an intimate night with my fans through this platform Apple Music is providing me.”

The Apple Music Live performance also serves to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Blige’s landmark debut album, What’s the 411? On July 27, Apple Music Hits will dedicate the entire day to all things Mary, including music, interviews, and exclusive programming to celebrate the legendary album and Blige’s iconic career.

Blige follows Harry Styles and Lil Durk as the third artist to join forces with the streaming giant for this exclusive live performance series. Fans in the greater New York area will have the chance to be in the room for this special performance by registering here .