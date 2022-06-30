ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Uvalde CISD police chief Pete Arredondo a no-show at City Council meeting — again

KSAT 12
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO – The embattled police chief for the Uvalde school district was a no-show for a special City Council meeting on Thursday — his third absence at a meeting since he was sworn in as councilman last month. The Uvalde City Council met on Thursday to...

www.ksat.com

crossroadstoday.com

Uvalde schools’ police chief resigns from City Council

The Uvalde school district’s police chief has stepped down from his position in the City Council just weeks after being sworn in following allegations that he erred in his response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School that left 19 students and two teachers dead. Chief Pete Arredondo...
UVALDE, TX
keranews.org

Frustration, distrust mount in Uvalde as families search for justice

A couple dozen family members of victims of the Robb Elementary shooting attended Uvalde’s city council meeting Thursday looking for answers. They clustered in groups wearing buttons and shirts with their loved ones’ names and pictures and talked quietly while they waited two hours for the council to come out of closed session.
UVALDE, TX
City
Uvalde, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KSAT 12

Families plead for Uvalde leaders to release information about mass shooting during emotional council meeting

UVALDE, Texas – A wide range of emotions played out Thursday inside the Uvalde City Council special meeting. Parents, relatives, citizens and teachers voiced their anger and frustrations with the lack of answers being released in the investigation more than a month since a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School that ended with 19 students and two teachers dead.
UVALDE, TX
scriptype.com

Revere community seeks reassurance after Uvalde shootings

Immediately following the Uvalde school shootings, parents and grandparents of Revere Local School District students began calling School Resource Officer Scott Dressler wanting to know if their children were safe, if students should attend school, how they could help and what leaders were doing to keep buildings secure – and if their efforts were enough.
RICHFIELD, OH
San Antonio Current

Assclown Alert: Calling the Uvalde police response a failure doesn't let DPS's Steven McCraw off the hook

Assclown Alert is a column of opinion, analysis and snark. It would be hard to find anyone willing to disagree with Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw's description of the police response to last month's Uvalde school shooting as an "abject failure." Phrases like "shit show," "profound tragedy" and "national embarrassment" also come to mind.
UVALDE, TX
uhclthesignal.com

COMMENTARY: Uvalde Police response exposes a deeper problem

The May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary shocked the nation. In the immediate aftermath, the public was given a timeline of what was thought to have happened. Local authorities from the Texas Department of Public Safety and UPD claimed campus resource officers confronted the gunman outside the school. At a May 25 press conference, Governor Greg Abbott cited the heroic effort of UPD to stop the killing. However, questions arose about the timeline and soon videos from outside the school began to paint a different story. The gunman story fell apart a day later as it was revealed the shooter was not engaged by officers outside of the school. June 21st, The Texas Tribune reported that the door to the classroom was not locked and that officers had adequate equipment to engage the shooter despite earlier claims to the contrary. Texas DPS Director Steve McGraw told a Texas Special Senate committee that the shooter could have been stopped within three minutes after arriving on scene. The lies told by UPD are not an isolated incident. There is a troubling trend of police departments lying to the public to protect themselves.
UVALDE, TX
WSB Radio

Uvalde DA makes rare comments on investigation

UVALDE, Texas — (UVALDE, Texas) -- The district attorney investigating the May 24 massacre that killed two teachers and 19 students in Uvalde, Texas, revealed Friday that she has been meeting with the families of victims to update them on the ongoing investigation. “We're trying to make sure that...
UVALDE, TX
ktxs.com

Abilene home pays tribute to Uvalde victims

ABILENE, Texas — A story of Inspiration. An Abilene home has set up crosses in its front yard to pay tribute to the lives lost during the Robb Elementary School shooting last month in Uvalde County. The crosses have names and pictures of each person killed. On May 24th,...
ABILENE, TX
San Antonio Current

Grandmother of Uvalde gunman released from San Antonio hospital a month after he shot her

The grandmother of the 18-year-old gunman responsible for the massacre at Uvalde's Robb Elementary School was released from University Hospital in San Antonio on Tuesday. Celia “Sally” Martinez Gonzales, 66, was released more than a month after being admitted, according to a tweet from the medical facility. Her grandson shot her in the face on May 24, shortly before carrying out an attack against the school that killed 19 children and two teachers.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

