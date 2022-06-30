ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

New details: Columbus man arrested, charged with concealing death in Carriage Drive homicide investigation

By Chuck Williams
 2 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — There are new developments into the death of a woman that the Muscogee County Coroner’s office believes to be 64-year-old Julie Catron.

Homicide detectives at Carriage Drive house

According to Muscogee County Jail records, Clarence Catron was booked into jail and charged with concealing a death. Police chief Freddie Blackmon tells News 3 that the arrest is connected to this investigation.

Muscogee County tax records show that the property is owned by Julie and Clarence L. Catron II.

Here’s what we know in what is obviously still a very fluid situation.

The body was discovered Wednesday .  The Muscogee County Coroner’s office told News 3 they “believe the body is Julie Catron.”

Backyard of Carriage Drive house, where body was found buried in shallow grave

The body was found in a shallow grave behind the home at 2615 Carriage Drive. Julie Catron was a missing person , though it’s not clear when she was reported missing and who filed that report.

Thursday morning at least six homicide detectives were working at the home. They have been seen going inside the residence and into the backyard.

There is a pile of dirt in the backyard, and detectives appear to be concentrating their efforts behind a 6-foot wood privacy fence close to the house.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

