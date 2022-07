Alzheimer's disease (AD) is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder and the most common cause of dementia, affecting more than 5.8 million individuals in the U.S. Scientists have discovered some genetic variants that increase the risk for developing Alzheimer's; the most well-known of these for people over the age of 65 is the APOE ε4 allele. Approximately 60 percent of people from European ancestry with Alzheimer's carry this genetic variant, compared to just 26 percent of the general population, implying that other genes contribute to the genetic makeup of the disease.

CANCER ・ 3 DAYS AGO