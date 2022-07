Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last week that, as a nominee, Justice Brett Kavanaugh had assured that he wouldn't vote to overturn the landmark decision that had protected abortion rights for 50 years. Collins said Kavanaugh insisted he was not a threat to Roe, saying, "I am a don't-rock-the-boat kind of judge." Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) said after the ruling that Kavanaugh and Justice Neil Gorsuch both gave misleading statements under oath during their confirmation hearings, emphasizing that the landmark decision was established law under "stare decisis," the legal principle of following precedents — particularly those that have been reaffirmed in subsequent decisions, as Roe had.

