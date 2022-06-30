NBCU’s Maggie McLean Suniewick Joins Twitter as VP of Partnerships

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt appears to be among the Americans who roll their eyes – and scratch their heads – when imagining the metaverse. At the Aspen Ideas Festival in Aspen, Colorado, this week, Schmidt conveyed indifference and a bit of confusion when asked how the metaverse might affect global relations. "There's not an agreement on what the metaverse is, even though one company has changed its name in anticipation of defining it," Schmidt said on Tuesday, alluding to Facebook's name change to Meta in October 2021.

