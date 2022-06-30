NBCU’s Maggie McLean Suniewick Joins Twitter as VP of Partnerships

-Anyone who has experienced homeownership has also experienced the unforeseen disasters, costly challenges and nonstop troubleshooting that come along with it. Hippo, a home insurance group focused on proactive home protection, is setting out to help ease those ails. It worked with creative partner agencies Preacher and Partners in Crime to launch a new brand campaign, “Feel the Housepower.” Preacher, who was charged with developing the overall campaign strategy and positioning, created the 60-second anthem spot to debut and drive home the “housepower” brand platform and tagline.
