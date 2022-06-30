ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Pope says society does not 'know how to live' with the rising proportion of elderly citizens

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi
Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePope Francis announced his prayer intention for the month of July will be the well-being of the elderly, saying that the world has not yet learned how to accommodate the longer life spans and greater proportion of old people in society. The pontiff announced his prayer intentions Thursday, noting...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 3

Barnacle Bill
2d ago

Wholeheartedly agree, the Biden administration is paying off student loans when the majority of our senior citizens are going with out meds, food, trips to the doctors due to inflation and this administration’s failed policies. Thx

Reply
6
Related
The Independent

Priests join in mocking Megyn Kelly over her ‘scoop’ that the pope may resign

Megyn Kelly has been mocked for her seemingly unfounded Twitter report that Pope Francis was about to resign, with priests even having fun at her expense.Kelly took to Twitter from the Vatican, which she visited on vacation, to say that she had seen a number of Cardinals, which her tour guide had insisted was “unusual.”Her trip to the Vatican coincided with the Pope cancelling a trip to Africa because of knee issues he is suffering, and calling a meeting of Cardinals in August.“We just happened to be here on a family vacation when we just read that news broke about...
RELIGION
Slate

A nun founded a TV station that became the “Catholic Fox News.” Then it turned against the pope.

In June of 2020, the three hosts of a Catholic radio show were talking about the news of the day. “I think they should go on ride-alongs, a lot of these bishops,” said Harold Burke-Sivers, a deacon and one of the hosts of Morning Glory. It was a month after the murder of George Floyd, and the U.S. bishops had released a statement condemning police brutality. “I agree that there needs to be reforms. But they should go on ride-alongs and see what these officers do every single day.”
RELIGION
Andrei Tapalaga

Lauren Boebert Claims Jesus Could Have Stopped His Crucifixion if He Had an AR-15

Jesus "didn't have enough AR-15s to keep his government from killing him"Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons. Controversial US politician Lauren Boebert mentioned during one of her references that Jesus “didn’t have enough AR-15s to keep his government from killing him”. Boebert is well known as an advocate of the second amendment who reinforces that every US citizen should have a weapon.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pope Francis
Daily Beast

Hate Preacher Gives Vile Sermon Calling for LGBTQ+ to Be ‘Shot in the Back of the Head’

Dillon Awes, an extremist pastor known for spewing hate, delivered a shocking sermon over the weekend, literally saying that all LGBTQ+ people should be lined up and “shot in the back of the head,” LGBTQ Nations reports. Awes made the vile statements at the Stedfast Baptist Church in Hurst, Texas, which has been designated an anti-LGBT hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. At one point, the preacher said that “the solution for the homosexual” is to be tried for the crime of homosexuality and be convicted of murder. Citing the Book of Romans in the Bible, Awes said: “[Homosexuals] should be lined up against the wall and shot in the back of the head! That’s what God teaches. That’s what the Bible says. You don’t like it? You don’t like God’s Word, because that is what God says.” The Stedfast Baptist Church’s pastors have previously called for the death of LGBTQ+ people, LGBTQ Nation reports.
HURST, TX
The Independent

Pope advises Catholic mothers to stop ironing their son’s shirts and push them to get married

The Pope has issued some tough love-style parenting advice for frustrated, but “overprotective” mothers with adult sons who simply won’t “leave the nest”.Pope Francis told Catholic mothers during a Mass service to mark the end of the 10th World Meeting of Families that they should stop ironing their son’s shirts and encourage them to go and get married.He also urged adult men not to “take the easy road” and return to their mothers in “moments of difficulty”.The 85-year-old head of the Catholic Church, who has never been married and has no children, said: “We see so many young men who...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elderly People#Pontiff#Christians
The Guardian

‘Arabs and Muslims flaunted their costumes in true queer glory’ – the Pride I’ll never forget

When I was a child living in Bahrain, I used to dread family parties. Not because I didn’t want to see my relatives, whom I loved, but because I felt too scared to dance. Some Arab music is beyond sumptuous. It is achingly romantic, dynamic and playful, filled to the brim with the most over-the-top metaphors you’ll ever hear, scored with the most luxuriant instrumentals. The camp melodrama is a gay kid’s dream come true … or worst nightmare, for the opulent emotional sounds almost taunt you to come out through dance. As a child terrified about the very real repercussions that would come from being found out as gay, Arab music was my forbidden fruit at familial events, tempting me to reveal myself and thus ensure my exile.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Andrei Tapalaga

Sculpture of God Discovered in Mexico

Previous artifacts that have been discovered, point out that the Maize God rose from the underworld.INAH. Lately, more and more religious artifacts and sculptures are being unearthed. Another great finding to add to the top list is a sculpture depicting the head of the Maya Maize God. The sculpture was found at Palenque, a popular archeological site in Chiapas, Mexico where other important artifacts have been previously found.
Salon

Abortion providers' lives are in growing peril following Roe reversal: report

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. The fallout from the United States Supreme Court's elimination of the constitutional right to access abortion in its June 24th reversal of Roe versus Wade is spreading rapidly across the country. From trigger laws in Republican-controlled states that totally ban or even criminalize the procedure, to patients as young as 10 having to travel hundreds of miles to terminate rape-induced pregnancies, the forewarned consequences of stripping Americans of their reproductive autonomy are rapidly coming to fruition.
U.S. POLITICS
US News and World Report

Pro-Life Is Not Just Opposing Abortion, Vatican Says After U.S. Ruling

(Reuters) - Anti-abortion activists should be concerned with other issues that can threaten life, such as easy access to guns, poverty and rising maternity mortality rates, the Vatican's editorial director said on Saturday. In a media editorial on the United States Supreme Court's ruling to end the constitutional right to...
IMMIGRATION
Fox News

Fox News

764K+
Followers
165K+
Post
638M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy