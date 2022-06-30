ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

USC, UCLA planning to join Big Ten Conference

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hajkl_0gR5g9yC00

It is official! The University of Southern California (USC) and the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) are planning to join the historically Midwest-based Big Ten conference.

The Mercury News' Jon Wilner first reported the news on Thursday. Wilner tweeted the move has not been finalized "at the highest levels of power."

The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach also confirmed the move with sources, reporting plans have the teams joining the conference in 2024.

USC officially announced the news Thursday evening, stating the university will join the Big Ten in 2024.

UCLA also confirmed the news on Twitter Thursday evening.

The Big Ten has traditionally been home to university sports programs located in the Midwest. In recent years, eastern seaboard institutions Rutgers and Maryland have joined the conference.

USC and UCLA would be the first schools on the west coast to join the conference. The teams are currently part of the Pac-12 conference.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
Local
California Education
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Education
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc#Athletic#The Big Ten Conference#Ucla Athletics#Eastern Seaboard
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy