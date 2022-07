Bought for a fee reported at the time as being £90,000, Chris Turner arrived on Wearside ahead of the 1979-80 campaign. It has since been suggested that the goalkeeper cost nearer £100,000, but whatever the amount it was money well spent – Turner played his part in what proved to be a promotion-winning season and over time would be regarded as one of the best stoppers to have played for Sunderland.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO