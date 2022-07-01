ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Do dogs need sunscreen? Here’s what to expect this summer

By Christine Gregory
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LWWbk_0gR5fV5u00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Summer is just getting started, and with more of us — and our pets — spending time outside it’s important not only to be aware of our own limitations in the heat, but those of our furry friends as well.

News 8 sat down with an animal health expert to discuss what you need to know about how to keep your pets safe while having fun outside this season.

Knowing the signs of heat exhaustion in your pets is just one of the ways you can keep your furry friend safe while keeping cool in the hot sun this season.

Senior Program Manager at Camp Bow Wow, Erin Askeland explains these signs of heat exhaustion as excessive panting or salivation, unsteady balance or even full-on collapse. This means they need to be cooled down as soon as possible. If you notice these signs in your dog, it’s important to take them into their local vet or animal hospital while cooling them on transit.

“The easiest way to cool them down is wet towels,” Askeland said. “You don’t wanna use ice, ice is just too extreme for that. You just want to use cool water on a towel, and stick that in areas where the skin is exposed — so a lot of times, that skin will be on the underside of their leg. For some dogs it might be a little bit of their belly.”

When it comes to heat safety and prevention, dogs can also be vulnerable to the sun’s rays just like you and me. This is especially true if they’re younger or older, if they have lighter skin, or if they have pink coloring on their nose and under their eyes.

Do dogs need to wear sunscreen?

Yes. Believe it or not, it is recommended to slather up dogs that have thin coats or exposed skin. However, not just any old sunscreen is appropriate for your pooch. Make sure it’s nontoxic, and specifically designed for dogs.

Just because it’s made for kids doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s safe for your pet!

You can typically find sunscreen that’s safe for dogs at your local pet stores or check online. Alternatives to using sunscreen on your dog include a rash guard or UPV protective vest, jacket or shirt that’s rated for sun protection.

Dog owners who set up pools for their pets should be monitoring them at all times and cleaning out the pool regularly, as stagnant water can be a breeding ground for bacteria.

Depending on the depth of the water, life vests may be a good investment. They allow dogs to take breaks, should the dog be unable to self-regulate when it’s time to get out of the water.

“Dogs should not really drink that pool water — chlorinated or even the saltwater pools,” Askeland warns. “It’s gonna cause upset tummies quite often. It’s not really good for them, so make sure that you have freshwater easily accessible to them.”

Cooling vests and bandanas are also helpful tricks to cool down your pet while out on a walk. These can be put in a refrigerator or freezer, and popped on your pet when needed! Just make sure you’re getting a known and established brand such as Kurgo or Ruffwear .

This advice is just one of the many easy ways to keep your pets safe while having fun in the sun this summer.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Lifestyle
City
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
Pets & Animals
WHEC TV-10

The Avenue Pub celebrates start of LGBTQ Pride Month

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - As LGBTQ+ Pride Month kicks off in Rochester, there are a lot of fun events for people to enjoy. The 2nd Annual Pop-Up Pride Picnic was held on Sunday at The Avenue Pub. There was a big 4th of July cookout, with karaoke and games. Organizers...
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Bacteria#Wear Sunscreen#Heat Exhaustion
News 8 WROC

Increased Fourth of July security at Ontario Beach Park

CHARLOTTE, N.Y. (WROC) — This Fourth of July, Monroe County Sheriffs and Rochester Police patrols are stepping up their presence at Ontario Beach Park in Charlotte. The park has been the site of large crowds and violence over the years. In previous years, patrols have closed off access once the beach has reached a certain […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Search canceled for missing Henrietta teen

Update HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Police report the missing teen was found safe and in good health. Original Story HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Police issued an alert for a missing teenager from Henrietta Tuesday evening. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Giada Szapki, 14, walked away from Deer Run in the Town of Henrietta. […]
HENRIETTA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
News 8 WROC

Fourth of July fireworks fly in downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monday night in downtown Rochester fireworks will be shooting off for a big display at 10 pm to honor America’s 246th Independence Day. The City is saying this year’s 4th of July celebration is sweet, simple, and to the point (although people are hoping it will be a bit bigger than the […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester activists honor Austin Steward

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Activists in the Rochester community are getting the word out about Austin Steward, a historic figure who predates Frederick Douglass. Steward escaped slavery in the early 1800s. Activists say he was the first recognized, renowned Black business owner of the time. Organizers held an event Tuesday to celebrate the day at […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

UPDATE: RPD searching for missing man with Asperger’s

Update ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police canceled the missing vulnerable adult alert at 10:44 p.m. Monday. Original story ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 21-year-old man who has Asperger’s syndrome. Officers said Abner Lopez has black hair and brown eyes. He stands 5’8″ and weighs […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Heartful send off party held in Irondequoit

Irondequoit, N.Y. — A heartful send off party was held for a boy needing specialized heart surgery, on Friday. Joey, 12, has a live-threatening heart condition called Long QT syndrome, which is an abnormal feature in the heart's electrical system, that can lead to a potentially life-threatening arrhythmia called torsades de pointes. Sudden Arrhythmia Death syndrome also runs in his family.
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy