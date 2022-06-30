ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

No, Florida teachers are not being told to take down photos of same-sex spouses

10NEWS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay area teachers have expressed concern over a new law taking effect in Florida they fear will limit how they can discuss LGBTQ+ issues and identities in certain grade levels. The ‘Parental Rights in Education’ law – which critics nicknamed ‘Don’t Say Gay’...

www.wtsp.com

Click10.com

Some teachers fear new state law will encourage discrimination, hate

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miriam Torres said she loves to teach and she couldn’t imagine herself doing anything else. The Marcus A. Milam K-8 Center teacher said her classroom is like her second home, so she has a golden frame with her favorite photograph. It was shot on her wedding day. She and her bride wore white lace.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Outsider.com

Enormous Rat-Sized Snails Force Entire Florida Town Into Quarantine

Florida residents must watch out for rat-sized, eight-inch-long snails that have invaded the New Port Richey area of Pasco County. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) has placed a quarantine on the area since the snails carry rat lungworm, a parasite known to cause meningitis in humans and animals. This quarantine does not keep residents from moving outside of the affected zone. But they can not move plants, soil, yard waste, debris, compost, and building materials.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Florida launches 'Purple Alert': What is it?

ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida has Amber Alerts, Blue Alerts, and Silver Alerts. Starting this month, Purple Alerts too. These alerts go out when an adult suffering from mental, cognitive, intellectual or developmental disabilities is missing, but does not meet criteria for a Silver Alert. One Central Florida family faced tragedy head on and fought for years to make this day a reality.
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

'Long overdue': Florida's Purple Alert goes into effect

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — There are plenty of color coded alerts in Florida — Amber, Silver, Blue, and now Purple. The newest color-coded alert, which went into effect Friday, is specifically for adults with an intellectual or developmental disability without dementia. What You Need To Know. Florida’s Purple Alert...
FLORIDA STATE
850wftl.com

New Florida school law challenged by Ben & Jerry’s

TALLAHASSEE- Vermont based ice cream company Ben & Jerry’s asked a federal judge to issue a temporary injunction against Florida’s new ‘Individual Freedom’ Act, or what supporters call the ‘Stop WOKE’ Act. The judge declined to block the law before it went into effect...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville residents have mixed reactions to new Florida law that can ticket drivers playing music too loud

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mixed reactions came pouring in from Jacksonville residents about a new noise ordinance that went into law on Friday. Florida statue 316.3045 prohibits loud music that’s plainly audible within 25 feet. This law will allow law enforcement officers to give tickets to drivers playing music too loudly in their cars. The law will also allow officers to ticket drivers for playing music too loudly in areas around churches, schools or hospitals.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
10NEWS

What is a purple alert?

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Many of you might be wondering "what in the world is a purple alert?" Well, we here at 10 Tampa Bay have an answer for you. The new statewide alert will be used to "assist in the location of missing adults suffering from mental, cognitive, intellectual or developmental disabilities," state leaders explained in a news release.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

New Florida ‘Purple Alert’ now in effect. Here’s who it is for

ORLANDO, Fla. – A new Florida alert is now in effect Friday and aims to find missing people who may be suffering from mental or cognitive disabilities. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said the new Purple Alert will be sent out for those who do not meet the criteria for the state’s Silver Alert. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed it into law on July 1, 2021, exactly one year ago.
fox35orlando.com

Move over key lime pie: Florida has a new state dessert

ORLANDO, Fla. - Move over, key lime pie. Florida has another state dessert – strawberry shortcake. Gov. DeSantis recently signed SB 1006, which designated the fluffy dessert and all of its strawberry and whipped cream goodness, as the official state dessert, which went into effect on July 1, 2022. And don't worry key lime pie lovers, that remains the official state pie, which was passed and signed by the governor in 2006.
ORLANDO, FL
CBS Miami

Florida officials: Girl seriously injured in shark attack in Florida

AP - A teenage girl was seriously injured when a shark attacked her off Florida's Gulf Coast, authorities said.The attack occurred Thursday afternoon off Keaton Beach, according to a Taylor County Sheriff's Office news release.The 17-year-old girl had been looking for scallops in the water with her family when a 9-foot (3-meter) shark wrapped its jaws around the girl's thigh, according to a statement from her family.The girl poked the shark in the eyes and punched it before her brother, who is a firefighter, managed to fight the shark off and pull the girl onto a stranger's boat. The brother put a tourniquet on the girl's leg to slow blood loss.After she was brought to shore, the girl was airlifted about 60 miles (95 kilometers) to a hospital in Tallahassee, the state capital, officials said. Doctors told the family that the girl's leg suffered extensive damage.Officials didn't immediately know what kind of shark bit the girl.
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Here is a quick review of new Florida laws

MIAMI – The Florida lawmakers passed nearly 280 bills during the 2022 legislative session and Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed 149 of them into law — including one that critics refer to as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, the controversial 15-week abortion ban, and the strawberry shortcake designation that upset Key Lime Pie lovers.

