New mural dedicated this week graces downtown Nashua’s southern gateway

By Dean Shalhoup
manchesterinklink.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHUA, NH — A partnership between the Rotary Club of Nashua West and Nashua-based Positive Street Art in collaboration with Southern New Hampshire Health has come to fruition in the form of a colorful, eye-catching mural that fills the south wall of a SNHH building at 268...

manchesterinklink.com

manchesterinklink.com

July 15-17: ART NABE set to celebrate diversity in city’s businesses and arts

MANCHESTER, NH –ART NABE (think “neighborhood”) is being hosted July 15-17 by BLKSHE, a multidisciplinary art haus constructing narratives of creative freedom with no bounds. Manchester’s YWCA will be the site for a pop-up arts market featuring Asian, Black, Hispanic, Latino and other locally underrepresented small business owners and creatives.
MANCHESTER, NH
97.5 WOKQ

The Islander Cafe Now Open in New Castle, New Hampshire

It's no secret that lots of businesses have been opening or closing their doors lately, and many new ones have begun calling the Seacoast home. The Groovy Witch boutique recently moved to their new location in Dover, where you can shop for cute clothes and have a tarot card reading all in one visit. In the past couple of weeks, The Fermanent and Dover Coffee and Tea Co. have also opened their doors.
NEW CASTLE, NH
94.9 HOM

Boston Thinks the Most Stunning New England Spots Are in New Hampshire and Maine

New England beauty is just one of so many reasons we live here, love it here, and get visitors from around the world here. This is our playground!. But where are the prettiest, most stunning places of them all? According to Boston.com, New Hampshire’s White Mountains hold the #1 spot for the most gorgeous scenery. And get this: that number one answer is coming from Bostonians and others who read Boston.com.
MAINE STATE
manchesterinklink.com

CCSNH to Honor Entrepreneur Jeremy Hitchcock with the Walter Peterson Award for Education and Public Service

Manchester, N.H. – The Community College System of New Hampshire (CCSNH) will honor Manchester native, Jeremy Hitchcock, with the Walter R. Peterson Award for Education and Public Service. Hitchcock, a technology entrepreneur and former chairman of the CCSNH board, will be recognized on November 3 at Manchester Community College. The Walter R. Peterson Education and Public Service Award is presented to an individual whose contributions best exemplify the values of public service and dedication to higher education.
MANCHESTER, NH
quincyquarry.com

Quincy first responders respond en masse to the scene in Quincy Center #quincypolice #brewsterambulance #quincyfiredepartment

— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. Quincy first responders respond en masse to the scene in Quincy Center #quincypolice #brewsterambulance #quincyfiredepartment. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. An otherwise quiet warm muggy long holiday weekend Saturday...
QUINCY, MA
CBS Boston

Dozens of white supremacists seen marching through Boston

BOSTON -- Dozens of white supremacists marched through Boston on Saturday.The group wore white masks and were seen boarding Orange Line trains at Haymarket Station. Some carried police shields and flags.They are members of a group called Patriot Front.According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, which monitors extremist ideology, Patriot Front promotes fascism and the creation of a white ethnostate.In response to the group's visit to Boston, Mayor Michelle Wu said in a statement to WBZ-TV, "The disgusting, hateful actions and words of white supremacist groups are not welcome in this city. Especially in a moment when so many of our rights are under attack, we will not normalize intimidation by bigots. This weekend as we remember Boston's legacy as the cradle of liberty, we celebrate the continued fight to expand those liberties for all and ensure that Boston will be a city for everyone."
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: The COVID-19 Puppy Boom

Tonight, more barking in your neighborhood these days? You're not alone. The pandemic has created a puppy boom! With more parents and kids home many Granite Staters decided it was time to add Fido to the family. Plus, Rye's Morgan Blanchard was bitten by the acting bug at a young...
PETS
nerej.com

Tuscan Village welcomes Mass. General Brigham and The Container Store this fall

Salem, NH New Tuscan Village tenants include New Hampshire’s first The Container Store slated for this holiday season, Nike, Chick-Fil-A, T-Mobile and Xfinity, Crumbl Cookies, and Bennett’s Sandwich Shop. “At Tuscan Village our guest experience is our number one priority, we want to provide our community the best...
SALEM, NH
WCVB

Some Bostonians call it a 'spuckie', but what exactly is it?

NEEDHAM, Mass. — New Deal Fruitin Revere, Massachusetts, is a shrine to the art of the sandwich, or should we say, spuckie!. The owner of Boston's Politically Incorrect North End Food Tours, Anthony Gesualdi, takes Shayna Seymour to Monica's Mercato on Salem Street to further indulge in the spuckie and learn about its anatomy.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

1 Shot at Home in Concord, NH

Police in Concord, New Hampshire are investigating an apparent shooting that has left one person seriously injured. Police responded to an address on Duke Lane early Saturday morning and found a male shot. The victim was taken to a nearly hospital with serious injuries. According to police, the parties involved...
CONCORD, NH
nbcboston.com

Three Arrested Following Police Chase From NH to Mass.

Three people are under arrest following a police chase through two states in an alleged stolen car late Friday afternoon. According to Massachusetts State Police, the car chase began in New Hampshire shortly before 4p.m., and crossed into Massachusetts. The chase ended on Route 495 in Hopkinton, Mass. when troopers deployed stop sticks on the road.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Visit a Pub by the River a Short Drive From Boston (Just Not the Charles)

The Greater Boston area has no shortage of traditional Irish pubs, but very few of them have water views like so many of their fellow drinking spots in Ireland. A quick drive from downtown Boston — if you luck out with traffic — will actually bring you to such a place, however, and the Nashua location of The Peddler’s Daughter brings to mind some of the great pubs in the local area with cozy digs, friendly vibe, tasty comfort food and pints of ale and stout — and with the addition of some very nice vistas from its windows and outdoor deck.
BOSTON, MA
Seacoast Current

Firefighters Battle Blazes in Dover and Milton, NH

Firefighters from Strafford County and beyond responded to two building fires within approximately 15 hours of each other. Fire broke out at a building on North East Pond Road in Milton around 3 a.m. that went to four alarms, according to Wakefield Fire and Rescue. Firefighting efforts lasted into the early morning hours to bring the blaze under control and put out hot spots.
MILTON, NH

