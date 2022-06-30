Nash chase ends in Wilson crash

A Wilson County EMS worker attends to 37-year-old Kelvin P. Roundtree, whose Dodge pickup was struck by a driver accused of fleeing from Nash County sheriff’s deputies Thursday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of Lakeside Drive and Raleigh Road Parkway in Wilson.

N.C. Highway Patrol 1st Sgt. Steven Dail investigates a Wilson crash that ended a high-speed car chase Thursday morning.

A Nash County sheriff’s deputy looks inside a Chrysler 200 involved in a Thursday chase that ended when the sedan crashed into a pickup truck at the corner of Lakeside Drive and Raleigh Road Parkway in Wilson.

Bailey resident Anton J. Bailey, 19, is taken out of a Nash County Sheriff’s Office cruiser in handcuffs and placed on a gurney. Bailey was then taken to a Wilson County EMS ambulance following a Thursday morning chase that ended in a Wilson crash.

First responders wheel the driver of a wrecked Chrysler sedan away on a gurney after a Thursday crash at the intersection of Lakeside Drive and Raleigh Road Parkway in Wilson.

Wilson County EMS personnel roll the driver of a wrecked Chrysler 200 toward an ambulance following a Thursday morning crash at Lakeside Drive and Raleigh Road Parkway in Wilson.

WILSON — A Bailey man faces criminal charges folllowing a chase that caused a Thursday wreck on a major city road.

Anton J. Bailey, 19, is charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest, careless and reckless driving, speeding 91 mph in a 70 mph zone and having no operator’s license, according to Maj. Miste Strickland of the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

HIGH-SPEED CHASE

N.C. Highway Patrol 1st Sgt. Steven Dail said the chase began on U.S. 264 when Nash County Sheriff’s Deputy Bobby Knight observed Bailey speeding in a 2013 Chrysler 200 sedan.

“The patrol received a call that a Nash County deputy was in pursuit of the vehicle on U.S. 264,” Dail said.

Dail said the chase lasted about 10 minutes and took a route along U.S. 264, U.S. 301, Downing Street and Forest Hills Road back to U.S. 301, Ward Boulevard and Raleigh Road Parkway until the crash occurred at Lakeside Drive at 9:44 a.m.

The pursuit ended in a crash when Dail said Bailey’s car ran into a 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Kelvin P. Roundtree, 37, of Wilson.

Both Bailey and Roundtree were taken to Wilson Medical Center with minor injuries, Dail said.

“We never took the chase over. It was all Nash County Sheriff’s Office,” Dail said. “We were trying to get into place with it, but they were going too fast. We tried to get Stop Stick on him, but the chase was moving too fast.”

Dail estimated the chase reached speeds of 80-90 mph at times.

Dail said the Wilson Police Department also was unable to engage in the pursuit.

'SOUNDED LIKE A BOMB'

Bobby Joyner, who lives in the 800 block of Lakeside Drive, was an eyewitness to the crash.

“I got about 10 foot from the stoplight and it had changed,” he said. “The white truck was coming across, and all of a doggone sudden, the collision happened and all the police were coming. I had put my blinker light (on) thinking I was going to get out to help and I saw them get out with the guns and stuff and I said ‘Oh me.’ I got back in my car and backed up.”

Joyner said the white pickup Roundtree drove was crossing Raleigh Road Parkway when Bailey’s Chrysler struck it at high speed and ended up on top of a crape myrtle tree.

“It happened so fast, I don’t know how he ended up like that, but that car is up on that tree. He was rolling. All I know is he was flying. I don’t know why, but he was moving on,” Joyner said of the Chrysler. “They got out. They had the guns out and everything. The gentleman who is just the victim and all, they got him out of the truck and got him back over here. He was able to get up and walk and all. I asked him and he said he was sore but he was OK, he thought.”

Joyner said he was busy getting his car out of the way.

“When all them got out and they were coming from all around that thing, I just backed up and I just got myself out of the way,” he said. “There were sheriffs, there were policemen, there were, it looked like, highway patrolmen. A little of everything. All kinds of law enforcement.”

Tommy Watson, who lives at 1300 Raleigh Road Parkway W., said the silver Chrysler 200 landed atop the crape myrtle tree on the corner of his property.

“I heard it. It sounded like a bomb,” Watson said as he watched first responders dealing with the crash at the corner of Raleigh Road Parkway and Lakeside Drive.

“That’s why I leave those there,” Watson said of the crape myrtles. “I was thinking about taking down those pines, but no. I left them there. I am going to keep every one of those trees to keep a car from hitting the house.”

Watson said he saw members of the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, the Wilson Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol apprehend the Chrysler 200 driver.

“They had pistols down on him,” Watson said. “He must have been running from the police.”

Chief of Staff Wanda Samuel of the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said Wilson deputies were never active in the chase.

“The sheriff’s office supervisor monitored the chase and had units stationary within the county with the Stop Stick spike system in case the vehicle drove out of the city into that direction,” Samuel said. “Also, sheriff’s office units arrived to the scene to assist after the chase ended due to civilian and officer safety. Vehicle chases are always safety concerns for civilians and officers.”

The first sergeant who leads the Highway Patrol’s Troop C, District V office in Wilson acknowledged the danger involved.

“It could have been a lot worse,” Dail said.

Bailey served three years and five months in state prison on August 2020 convictions of felony discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and obstruction of justice in Nash County.