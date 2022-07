Police have shared details about an incident and criminal charges involving a pregnant woman who was hit by a car and died the next day. According to Southfield Deputy Chief of Police Aaron Huguley, Tiara Jones, 27, was struck by a car driven by an acquaintance of hers as he tried to flee from Jones’ boyfriend who had allegedly pointed a handgun at his head and made several threats.

SOUTHFIELD, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO