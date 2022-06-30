ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Murphy signs budget, takes victory lap with legislative leadership

By Joey Fox
New Jersey Globe
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Phil Murphy signed New Jersey’s Fiscal Year 2023 Budget into law today after both houses of state legislature passed the bill on mostly party-line votes yesterday, thus ending a process that began with the governor’s budget address in early March. Murphy, alongside Senate President Nick Scutari...

newjerseyglobe.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Gov. Murphy Signs Legislation To Protect People Traveling To New Jersey For Abortions

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation Friday to protect people traveling to the state for abortion services. Murphy signed the legislation in Jersey City. The bills protect the right of out-of-state women to get an abortion in New Jersey, where it is legal. “While others throughout the country are revoking a woman’s right to reproductive freedom, New Jersey will continue to defend this fundamental right in our state,” Murphy said in a statement. “By bolstering protections against potential repercussions for both health care professionals and patients, we are sending a message to all who seek or provide reproductive health care within our borders that we welcome and support you. These laws represent our commitment to standing by a woman’s right to make her own decisions about her body, and will serve to make our state a beacon of freedom to every woman in America.” It will also shield anyone who received or facilitated abortion services in New Jersey from being extradited to another state.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
thelakewoodscoop.com

Governor Murphy Announces New New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission Chief Administrator as Sue Fulton Joins Biden-Harris Administration

Governor Phil Murphy today announced that Sue Fulton, Chief Administrator of the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (NJ MVC), will depart the Murphy Administration as of July 1 to join the Biden-Harris Administration as an Assistant Secretary for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Latrecia “Trish” Littles-Floyd, current NJ MVC Security, Investigations, and Internal Audit Director, and former Lieutenant Colonel in the New Jersey State Police, will serve as Acting Chief Administrator beginning July 1.
POLITICS
987thecoast.com

New Jersey Governor Signs Massive Budget, Totals $50.6 Billion

New Jersey has its largest budget in State history. Governor Phil Murphy signed the new $50.6 billion budget into law Thursday. The budget includes $6 billion in surplus that will be reserved for future use, if needed. The post New Jersey Governor Signs Massive Budget, Totals $50.6 Billion appeared first...
New Jersey Globe

Quijano entirely missing from spring legislative session

Assembly Majority Conference Leader Annette Quijano (D-Elizabeth), Elizabeth’s primary representative in the state legislature since 2008, was re-elected to a sixth full term last November. But during the legislature’s entire spring session, she did not make a single appearance in committee or on the Assembly floor. Instead, Quijano...
ELIZABETH, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Person
John Dimaio
Person
Craig Coughlin
Washington Examiner

New Jersey legislature votes to approve $500 child tax credit for families

The New Jersey legislature has voted to approve a $500 tax credit for families with children. The bill, which was passed during the state's current budget session, creates the New Jersey Child Tax Credit Program and offers a refundable tax credit of up to $500 per year for each child under the age of 6 to families earning up to $30,000 a year. Families earning up to $80,000 a year will be eligible for $300 checks per child under 6.
News 12

New Jersey lawmakers pass $50.6B state budget with property tax help, surplus

New Jersey lawmakers have passed a record $50.6 billion budget, sending the plan to Gov. Phil Murphy’s desk. The budget is 9% bigger than last year’s and comes courtesy of flush state coffers and rosier-than-expected tax returns. It also comes as Democrats who control the Legislature and governorship aim at making the state more affordable.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#National Politics#Politics State#Assembly#Anchor
manhattanda.org

Statement from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on the Concealed Carry Improvement Act

“Last week, the Supreme Court made us all profoundly less safe by weakening New York’s century old gun licensing laws. We know that more guns leads to more violence, and while we can’t completely undo the damage done, this slate of legislation meets the moment and demonstrates that the New York fight against gun violence in a daunting post-Bruen world is strong. Nothing is more important than combatting gun violence. My office has been engaged in conversations with the Governor and her team, as well as legislative staff over the past several days to help craft this legislation. These much-needed measures are an important step forward to keep guns out of our schools and sensitive places, enhance our firearms licensing requirements and much more.”
MANHATTAN, NY
NJ.com

N.J. set to tighten gun laws as bills head to Murphy for approval

New Jersey is on the verge of further tightening its already strict gun laws as the state Legislature passed eight bills Wednesday that would increase the state’s regulations on firearms, sending them to Gov. Phil Murphy’s desk for final approval. The proposals — many of which Murphy has...
POLITICS
New Jersey 101.5

It’s official: NJ drivers can renew licenses for free

If you have a driver’s license in New Jersey and it’s up for renewal, you are in for a pleasant surprise. Assemblyman Paul Moriarty, D-Gloucester, sponsored legislation that has just been signed by Gov. Phil Murphy that will “waive the fee for renewal of your driver’s license, motorcycle license, commercial driver’s license or even for a non-driver ID card for a one year period.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
caribbeantoday.com

Jumaane Williams Loses NY Democratic Primary for Governor

NEW YORK, New York – Caribbean American candidate for Governor of New York Jumaane D. Williams Tuesday night resoundingly lost in his bid to unseat incumbent Governor Kathy Hochul in the New York Democratic Primary. Williams, New York City’s Public Advocate and son of Grenadian immigrants, ran a spirited...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey Globe

Verona man trails by 10 points in Georgia U.S. Senate race

Former New Jersey Generals running back and Verona resident Herschel Walker now trails incumbent Raphael Warnock by 10 percentage points in a contest for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released today. The poll gives Warnock, the winner of a 2020 special election, in...
VERONA, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy