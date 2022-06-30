Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Wenatchee metro area

Firefighters had to respond to three fires in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee on Sunday, all of which were apparently started by fireworks. Kay McKellar of Chelan County Fire District 1 and Douglas County Fire District 2, said just after 2 p.m. a brush fire was reported in the 1200 block of Dale Street in East Wenatchee. Firefighters arrived to find a large juniper tree on fire.
The Yakima City Council will decide at its meeting Tuesday whether it wants to accept a request by property owners to annex more than 38 acres west of the city, near Coolidge Road and South 94th Avenue. The proposed annexation includes four parcels totaling 38.3 acres from two different property...
Chelan, Douglas, Grant and Okanogan Counties are considering a four county diversion center as an alternative to incarceration for substance abuse, treatment for mental illness, and homelessness. Funding for the diversion center would come from federal, state, and local sources, including an increased sales tax request. Chelan County Commissioner Kevin...
WENATCHEE - According to video that has been circulating on social media, a shooting occurred in the Big Lots parking lot in north Wenatchee after a dispute escalated between two groups inside the store. Based on the dialogue captured on camera during the exchange, the spat between the two parties...
As a storm system moves through the region, the National Weather Service (NWS) is issuing advisories, warnings, and special weather statements to residents inareas facing potential hazards. NWS has issued a flash flood warning for Route 28, south of Rock Island. Between .5-1 inches of rain has fallen, and a...
WSU Chelan-Douglas County Master Gardener Program is offering a free educational event July 16, from 10:00 am to noon. The Community Education Garden Program focuses on information that demonstrates sustainable gardening practices. The 3rd Saturdays in the Garden is an opportunity for beginners and experienced gardeners to take free tours...
Some East Wenatchee police officers took a break from chasing crime Saturday to offer a special birthday greeting to an East Wenatchee resident. The officers stopped by to wish Doris Moser a happy 101st birthday. Moses, an East Wenatchee resident the past 46 years, is the mother of seven daughters,...
An injured hiker who was rescued in Chelan County on Thursday has been airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment. A press release from the Naval Air Station in Whidbey Island stated that it had rescued a hiker at Colchuk Lake just east of Mount Stewart. The 28-year-old...
4th of July Weekend 2022 in Yakima is going to be special. Organizers are dedicating more time, more events, and more fun in the celebration of America's Independence. It starts on Friday night with the first of four days of carnival rides & fun! The hours of operation:. July 01,...
SPOKANE, Wash.– The nice part of the weekend is over, and now it’s time to settle into cooler temperatures and dodge thunderstorms for the next two days. Sunday will be stormy off-and-on throughout the day. Temperatures will start in the low 60s and only hit the upper 70s. Strong thunderstorms are possible north of Spokane and Coeur d’Alene on Sunday afternoon and evening. These storms could produce some gusty winds and hail. The strongest storms will show up in the early afternoon to early evening.
YAKIMA, Wash. — Washingtonians can no longer legally buy, sell or make high-capacity magazines for guns as of July 1st, 2022. The state law bans the sale and distribution of magazines with more than ten rounds of ammunition. “99.9 percent of the people out there use these guns, mags,...
Spokane, Wash.– Your 4th of July weekend will start out nice, but turn a little sour the later we get. Be on the lookout for thunderstorms this weekend. Lightning deaths and injuries tend to spike nationwide around Independence Day. Saturday is the day to get some sun or hit...
Adrian Road between SR28 and Rd 20 NE has also been upgraded to a Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation level. Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuations have been announced for the following areas due to the brush fire near Soap Lake:. -21000 block of Road D.5 NE. -Area of Road D.5...
Wash. – Several laws took effect Friday July 1 in Washington ranging anywhere from new gun laws, to new court guidance for protection orders and price increases for license plates. Two new gun laws took effect today, including the ban on the sale and distribution of magazines with more...
Douglas County Fire District # 1 responded to a structure fire Friday afternoon at 5:11 p.m. at 117 S. Greene Street in Waterville. Homeowners Benito and Rebecca Vivar and their toddler were out of town when the fire began. The fire started in the kitchen and spread to the bathroom and bedroom.
CHELAN - The search for a missing 18-year-old man from Redmond has been cancelled after crews couldn't find him. The search for him was called off after two days of looking. Chelan County Sheriff’s Deputies say they searched by boat and by air on Tuesday, the day the young man went missing, and all day Wednesday, but to no avail.
CHELAN - Hope that a missing kayaker is alive and well after disappearing during a voyage on Lake Chelan appears to be fading. As of 9 a.m., 18-year-old Andrew Kommini of Redmond has not yet been located after he set off in a kayak from Twenty-Five Mile State Park on Lake Chelan’s west shore at around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
YAKIMA -- A family in Yakima is continuing to try to raise money to bury a young teen who has fatally shot in a drive-by shooting at the end of May. 16-year-old Rogelio Arenas' service is this Saturday. The family has been working hard every weekend to raise money for...
A 29-year-old Brewster man was killed early this morning in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 173 south of Brewster. The Washington State Patrol said Alejandro Rincon Martinez was driving a 1995 Honda Civic south about 1:20 a.m. when he lost control on a curve, overcorrected, struck the embankment, and reentered the roadway where the vehicle came to rest in the northbound lane.
RICHLAND, Wash. — Detectives seek anyone who was witness to an early morning hit-and-run on State Route 243 in Grant County that left a 14-year-old hospitalized with severe injuries. According to a memo issued by the Washington State Patrol (WSP), troopers responded to the intersection of S.R. 243 and...
Comments / 0