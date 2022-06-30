ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wenatchee, WA

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Wenatchee metro area

By Stacker
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the fastest...

www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com

ncwlife.com

Two fires in East Wenatchee and one in Wenatchee started by fireworks

Firefighters had to respond to three fires in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee on Sunday, all of which were apparently started by fireworks. Kay McKellar of Chelan County Fire District 1 and Douglas County Fire District 2, said just after 2 p.m. a brush fire was reported in the 1200 block of Dale Street in East Wenatchee. Firefighters arrived to find a large juniper tree on fire.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima considers annexing land at west edge of city

The Yakima City Council will decide at its meeting Tuesday whether it wants to accept a request by property owners to annex more than 38 acres west of the city, near Coolidge Road and South 94th Avenue. The proposed annexation includes four parcels totaling 38.3 acres from two different property...
YAKIMA, WA
ifiberone.com

Dispute at Big Lots store in Wenatchee leads to shooting in parking lot

WENATCHEE - According to video that has been circulating on social media, a shooting occurred in the Big Lots parking lot in north Wenatchee after a dispute escalated between two groups inside the store. Based on the dialogue captured on camera during the exchange, the spat between the two parties...
WENATCHEE, WA
Wenatchee, WA
Government
Local
Washington Business
Wenatchee, WA
Business
City
Wenatchee, WA
Local
Washington Real Estate
Local
Washington Government
ifiberone.com

Injured hiker rescued near mountain in Chelan County

An injured hiker who was rescued in Chelan County on Thursday has been airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment. A press release from the Naval Air Station in Whidbey Island stated that it had rescued a hiker at Colchuk Lake just east of Mount Stewart. The 28-year-old...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
Mega 99.3

Use Cannabis In WA State, Expect To Spend More Time In Hospital

4th of July Weekend 2022 in Yakima is going to be special. Organizers are dedicating more time, more events, and more fun in the celebration of America's Independence. It starts on Friday night with the first of four days of carnival rides & fun! The hours of operation:. July 01,...
KXLY

Expect a stormy Sunday; Flood Watch for the rest of the weekend – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– The nice part of the weekend is over, and now it’s time to settle into cooler temperatures and dodge thunderstorms for the next two days. Sunday will be stormy off-and-on throughout the day. Temperatures will start in the low 60s and only hit the upper 70s. Strong thunderstorms are possible north of Spokane and Coeur d’Alene on Sunday afternoon and evening. These storms could produce some gusty winds and hail. The strongest storms will show up in the early afternoon to early evening.
SPOKANE, WA
kpq.com

BREAKING: 3 Fires Currently Burning in Grant County

Adrian Road between SR28 and Rd 20 NE has also been upgraded to a Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation level. Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuations have been announced for the following areas due to the brush fire near Soap Lake:. -21000 block of Road D.5 NE. -Area of Road D.5...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Yakima residents respond to new Washington laws

Wash. – Several laws took effect Friday July 1 in Washington ranging anywhere from new gun laws, to new court guidance for protection orders and price increases for license plates. Two new gun laws took effect today, including the ban on the sale and distribution of magazines with more...
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

Fire Causes Extensive Damage To Home In Waterville

Douglas County Fire District # 1 responded to a structure fire Friday afternoon at 5:11 p.m. at 117 S. Greene Street in Waterville. Homeowners Benito and Rebecca Vivar and their toddler were out of town when the fire began. The fire started in the kitchen and spread to the bathroom and bedroom.
WATERVILLE, WA
ncwlife.com

Brewster man killed in two-vehicle wreck on Highway 173

A 29-year-old Brewster man was killed early this morning in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 173 south of Brewster. The Washington State Patrol said Alejandro Rincon Martinez was driving a 1995 Honda Civic south about 1:20 a.m. when he lost control on a curve, overcorrected, struck the embankment, and reentered the roadway where the vehicle came to rest in the northbound lane.
BREWSTER, WA

