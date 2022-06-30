Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Wenatchee metro area

SPOKANE, Wash.– The nice part of the weekend is over, and now it’s time to settle into cooler temperatures and dodge thunderstorms for the next two days. Sunday will be stormy off-and-on throughout the day. Temperatures will start in the low 60s and only hit the upper 70s. Strong thunderstorms are possible north of Spokane and Coeur d’Alene on Sunday afternoon and evening. These storms could produce some gusty winds and hail. The strongest storms will show up in the early afternoon to early evening.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO