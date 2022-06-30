ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USC and UCLA announce they will join Big Ten in 2024

 5 days ago
Both USC and UCLA announced Thursday they are moving to the Big Ten, marking the conference's first expansion since Rutgers and Maryland joined in 2014.

Reports first emerged Thursday about USC and UCLA's potential move.

Pac-12 reporter Jon Wilner was first to report on the news on Twitter. He was quickly joined by Sports Illustrated Reporter Ross Dellenger and FOX Sports Reporter Bruce Feldman .

The expansion puts the primarily Midwest-based conference on the west coast and in the Los Angeles media market for the first time.

It will also see Big Ten teams playing in the Rose Bowl on a consistent basis — outside of the traditional Rose Bowl game — as the stadium serves as UCLA Football's home field.

FOX 17 News West Michigan

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

