WESTON, Vt. – The Sundays On The Hill Concert Series welcomes back Counterpoint Ensemble on July 17. The concert will be held in the Church on the Hill (Community Church) in Weston, Vt., at 4 p.m. Thanks to the generous support from Patrons of Sundays on the Hill concert series and other anonymous donors, the admissions fee has been reduced. Children 12 and under may attend at no charge. Please be aware that the doors open at 3:30 p.m. and there are no reserved seats, no advance tickets, and admission is paid at the door. Like the Weston Playhouse, the concert series requires proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test within 72 hours, and masks are required when inside. Find more information at www.SundaysOnTheHill.org.

WESTON, VT ・ 5 HOURS AGO