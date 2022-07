Given he is by no means a new addition to the NBA, new Boston Celtics forward (and former Atlanta Hawk) Danilo Gallinari is not exactly a mystery box for many fans of his new team. But for those of us who perhaps have not followed the Italian swingman’s career around the league over the years, getting an idea of what to expect from him on Boston’s roster may be hazier than some might prefer.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO