Boise, ID

She’ll play soccer at Stanford next year. But first, she’s Idaho top female track athlete

By Michael Lycklama
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37JtbB_0gR5bqZt00

Logan Smith recently graduated from Boise High as one of the most decorated soccer players in state history, signing to play for Stanford .

But her final high school award came Thursday for her dominance on the track as Gatorade named her Idaho’s all-class girls track and field athlete of the year .

Smith captured three gold medals at the 5A state meet in May, leading the Brave to a repeat team title. She set a new all-class state meet record in the 800 meters at 2 minutes, 9.07 seconds, more than 2 seconds ahead of the previous record. She also led Boise to victories in the 4x400 (3:57.10) and 4x800 relays (9:18.92), and she finished second in the 200 (25.24).

She won the same three events as a junior, too, leaving her with six state championships in her high school career.

“From day one, Logan put herself in a prime position to have success at the highest level,” Boise coach Aaron Olswanger said in a news release. “That is due to her work ethic in the offseason and setting goals that were extremely high. Saying Logan had an amazing senior track season would be an understatement.”

Smith, who graduated with a 4.38 weighted GPA, is the fourth Gatorade girls track athlete of the year from Boise, joining her younger sister, Sammy Smith ( 2021 ), Maggie Liebich ( 2018 ) and Emily Hamlin ( 2015 , ‘14 ).

Smith also dominated in her primary sport, soccer, making the 5A all-state first team three years in a row and leading Boise to second-place finish at state all four years of her career.

The girls track award concludes the honors given by Gatorade for the 2021-22 school year. Sport-by-sport winners are:

  • Football: Colston Loveland, Gooding

  • Volleyball: Eden Bower, Skyview

  • Boys soccer: Carlos Camacho, Borah

  • Girls soccer: Elliotte Kortus, Lake City

  • Boys cross country: Luke Athay, Idaho Falls

  • Girls cross country: Nelah Roberts, Skyline

  • Boys basketball: Titus Yearout, Lapwai

  • Girls basketball: Amari Whiting, Burley

  • Baseball: Merit Jones, Idaho Falls

  • Softball: Delaney Keith, Skyview

  • Boys track: Landon Helms, Emmett

  • Girls track: Logan Smith, Boise

