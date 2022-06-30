ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lead, SD

Where’s the BOOM?

By Pioneer staff reports
Black Hills Pioneer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTHERN HILLS — Public fireworks displays are planned throughout the area this coming week to celebrate Independence Day weekend. Experience the amazing echoes and booms of fireworks over the Open Cut at Lead. The public display is scheduled for dusk on Monday, July 4. You can get a great view from...

www.bhpioneer.com

KELOLAND TV

When and where can I light fireworks in South Dakota?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the 4th of July less than 48 hours away, you may have questions about fireworks. Residents in Pennington County can get answers to those questions by calling a special line hosted by the Emergency Services Communication Center. There you can find out what...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Mt. Moriah Cemetery wall work awarded for $329K

DEADWOOD — One of Deadwood’s greatest historic treasures that houses some of its most infamous residents will undergo ongoing preservation improvements this fall, as June 20, the Deadwood City Commission awarded the Mt. Moriah Cemetery 2022 Improvements project to Complete Concrete, Inc. in the amount of $329,040. “We...
DEADWOOD, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Garrett Hale balances family and roping

BELLE FOURCHE — Fatherhood provides plenty of motivation when Snyder, Texas, resident Garrett Hale enters the steer roping arena. Hale and his wife Fallon are the parents of a 5-month-old daughter named Macklynn. Garrett said Macklynn inspires him to set a good example for the younger ropers. He returned...
BELLE FOURCHE, SD
newscenter1.tv

B-1B Flyovers Part of Area Independence Day Events

ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D. – The 28th Bomb Wing is scheduled to conduct B-1B flyovers to kick start or cap off Independence Day events on July 4. In a press release on Thursday, EAFB released the following schedule:. 10:00 a.m. Custer Patriots Day Parade (Custer, S.D.) 10:00 a.m....
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Black Hills Pioneer

Darcy Bryant

Darcy Bryant of Belle Fourche, passed away on June 19, 2022, at Rapid City Monument Health. Darcy was born on March 27, 1962, to Wayne and Betty (nee Andersen) in Eagle Mountain, Ca. She was the second of four children. Darcy and her family returned to Spearfish and the Black Hills where her parents were from and met following the closure of the iron ore mines in Eagle Mountain. Growing up, the family would spend summer vacations and holidays camping at Iron Creek.
BELLE FOURCHE, SD
97.3 KKRC

Take a Trip to the ‘Fountain of Youth’ in South Dakota

You might think that the fountain of youth is a myth, but if you look close enough, it can be found right here in the Mount Rushmore State. Certain types of water have been long thought to have healing powers for the human body. And there's one spot in South Dakota where you can see for yourself just how much these mystical waters can help. As long as you're willing to take a plunge.
HOT SPRINGS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Crowds gather to honor local Marine killed in Osprey crash

ST. ONGE, S.D. — On June 8, 2022, an MV-22 Osprey based at Camp Pendleton in California crashed into the desert, killing all five Marines on board. All five were based at Camp Pendleton and assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor (VMM) Squadron 364. One of those Marines was 21-year-old...
SAINT ONGE, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Sturgis apartment complex would provide much-needed housing

STURGIS — An apartment complex planned just off Lazelle Street in northwest Sturgis will help fill the void of workforce housing in the community, city officials say. Rod Bradley, representing PSI Family LLP, submitted a zoning amendment request to the city asking to change zoning from Highway Service to Medium-Density Residential at 715 12th Street, behind Speedy Lube and east of Sturgis Coffee Company, to construct a two-story, 14-unit apartment complex.
STURGIS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Awaiting and preparing for the B-21

BOX ELDER, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Box Elder is seeing major growth as the Ellsworth Air Force Base makes way for the brand new B-21 Raider. While the aircraft won’t arrive for a couple of years, construction projects are well underway. Box Elder is the 11th...
BOX ELDER, SD
newscenter1.tv

Lightning Sparks Wildfire in Custer State Park

CUSTER, S.D.- A Wildfire 2 miles east of Center Lake in Custer State Park was reported Saturday at 12:58 PM. The size right now is estimated to be 8 acres, with lightning thought to be the cause of the fire. Resources including single-engine air tankers, an air attack plane and...
CUSTER, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Dorothy Ann Berry, 99

Dorothy Ann Berry, 99, of Spearfish, SD passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at West Hills Healthcare in Rapid City, SD. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Lead, SD. A private family inurnment will take place in Oakridge Cemetery near Deadwood, SD.
SPEARFISH, SD
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
cowboystatedaily.com

Campbell County Ranchers Throw Surprise Wedding At Branding

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Is there anything more Wyoming than having a wedding at a branding?. Short of having it in the middle of a rodeo, that’s hard to top. But that’s exactly what two ranchers in northeast Wyoming decided to do last week....
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
monument.health

Six doctors complete Family Medicine Residency

RAPID CITY, S.D. (July 1, 2022) – Monument Health announced that six physicians graduated from the Rapid City Hospital Family Medicine Residency Program on Thursday, June 30. Three of the six will remain in western South Dakota to practice medicine at Monument Health facilities. Each year the Family Medicine...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Multiple agencies respond to bomb threat at Western Dakota Tech

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Early Friday morning, the campus of Western Dakota Tech was put on secure status after reports of a bomb threat. The Rapid City Police Department, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, and South Dakota Highway Patrol were all on the scene. Brendyn Medina, spokesperson for the RCPD, tells us that this was part of several threats made at secondary education institutions across South Dakota.
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Kids Point Central opens in downtown Spearfish

SPEEARFISH — Following the expansion of the North Point Christian Church’s daycare program, Kids Point, into the Spearfish Rec Center in 2020, the childcare program has expanded yet again into a central location in downtown Spearfish. “The rec center is Kids Point South, North Point (church) is Kids...
SPEARFISH, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

James ‘Jim’ Howard Meade, 71

James Howard Meade, “Jim”, age 71 years old, passed away peacefully on the evening of Tuesday, June 28, 2022 with his family by his side. Jim was born to Howard and Marie Meade March 24, 1951 in Mitchell, South Dakota. He grew up in Plankinton, where he graduated from high school in 1969. Working between the grain elevator and going to college at Black Hills State University in Spearfish, Jim fell in love with the Hills. He started working for Georgia Pacific in 1977 where he met his wife, Lolli Annis. They married in May of 1980 and to this union were born two daughters, Katie & Jackie. Jim and Lolli made Spearfish their home where he started work at Hills Products selling lumber and making lifelong friendships.
SPEARFISH, SD
KELOLAND TV

Here’s why a driver may get pulled over in SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s at least a few thousand people driving in South Dakota cities without a driver’s license. Tickets for no driver’s license rank in the top five of traffic citations in the five most populous cities. In 2021, the Sioux Falls Police...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KEVN

Severe thunderstorms likely for Sunday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Severe weather is likely over the next couple of days. Sunday looks to be the highest risk with temperatures in the 90s and a 2 out of 5 risk for severe thunderstorms. Monday we could also see thunderstorms in the evening hours.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

2 Pennington Co. deputies recognized for saving lives

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Two Pennington County Deputies are being honored today for their courageous work in the field. While on duty a year ago, Pennington County Deputy, Anthony White, responded to a call of a man who had been stabbed. “I looked down and realized the seriousness...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD

