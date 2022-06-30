Where’s the BOOM?

James Howard Meade, “Jim”, age 71 years old, passed away peacefully on the evening of Tuesday, June 28, 2022 with his family by his side. Jim was born to Howard and Marie Meade March 24, 1951 in Mitchell, South Dakota. He grew up in Plankinton, where he graduated from high school in 1969. Working between the grain elevator and going to college at Black Hills State University in Spearfish, Jim fell in love with the Hills. He started working for Georgia Pacific in 1977 where he met his wife, Lolli Annis. They married in May of 1980 and to this union were born two daughters, Katie & Jackie. Jim and Lolli made Spearfish their home where he started work at Hills Products selling lumber and making lifelong friendships.

SPEARFISH, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO