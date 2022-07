Arizona’s four Republican candidates for governor met onstage Wednesday in the only televised debate of the primary election in what amounted to an hourlong throw down between the candidates. The back-and-forth, near-constant interruptions and din of candidates speaking over one another prompted one — Kari Lake — to quip at one point: “I feel like we're on an 'SNL' skit here.” ...

ARIZONA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO