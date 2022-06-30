Ramsey hires Brian Hagen as its next city administrator

The Ramsey City Council has unanimously approved hiring Brian Hagen as city administrator.

Hagen was hired as the city’s deputy city administrator and community development director last fall. He has been filling in as full-time interim city administrator since former City Administrator Kurt Ulrich retired in April.

Ramsey conducted a nationwide recruitment for Ulrich’s replacement.

The city received 11 applications and 10 candidates were interviewed by a team of several people. Five candidates were invited to a second interview.

Following second interviews, the City Council selected two finalists before offering the position to Hagen.

Hagen will earn an annual salary of $145,017. He will also receive $400 per month for vehicle expenses due to job-related travel.