US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

Summer is finally here and we have some great summer reading picture book recommendations. Because You Are by Jael Richardson (Harper Collins) - A beautiful book about self-esteem and inner beauty, Because You Are should be in every school library and read to every child. The book is a lesson in beauty and that it comes from our words and actions, not from how we look. Nneka Myers’ illustrations bring the whole book together with an energy that pops off the page.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO