Hopefully everyone had a nice week! The long awaited holiday weekend is finally here and it looks like the weather will be in our favor through much of the long weekend. Today started off rather nice although temperatures were on the steamy side in the upper 80s to low 90s. Beautiful blue skies with a few clouds passing through our area basically sums up our afternoon with the focal point for afternoon thunderstorms today across the Gulf Coast. We can thank a stronger Southeast breeze for keeping us dry through much of the day.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO