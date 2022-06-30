ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Evergy warns customers of unscrupulous sales of solar panels

By Ryan Newton
KSN News
 2 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Evergy is warning customers of unscrupulous sales tactics involving salespeople not partnered with the company.

Some door-to-door or phone sales teams inform customers that Evergy sent them to conduct a solar report. The sales teams tell the customer they are partnering with Evergy to install rooftop solar systems.

“We want our customers to know they’re not affiliated with Evergy. While we work with many solar companies in our service area, we do not partner with any of them to promote residential rooftop solar systems,” Andrew Baker, Evergy senior communications manager, said in a statement emailed to KSN News.

Evergy says if customers are interested in installing solar panels, they should visit the Solar Installation Evergy website for a list of questions they should ask any solar installer. Customers can also reach out to the Evergy solar hotline at 816-242-5971.

KSN News

KSN News

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

