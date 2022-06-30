ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Sitting again Thursday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Herrera is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series...

www.cbssports.com

Inside The Rays

GameDay Preview: Paredes, McClanahan Join MLB Elite With Recent Hot Streaks

It's the final game of the Tampa Bay Ray's five-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays, with Shane Baz on the mound. There's been plenty of record-breaking moments so far in this series, most notably by Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan and infielder Isaac Paredes. Here's what they've done, plus a preview of Sunday's game with amazing bios on the two pitchers, and all of our TV information and lineups.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Alec Bohm on Phillies' bench Friday

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Alec Bohm is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against right-hander Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals. Matt Vierling is moving to the hot corner in place of Bohm and hitting eighth. Mickey Moniak is replacing Bohm in the lineup to play center field and bat ninth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elias Diaz: Not starting Saturday

Diaz isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Diamondbacks, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports. Diaz will get a breather after he went 0-for-7 with three strikeouts over the last two games. Brian Serven is starting behind the plate and batting ninth.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Phillies' Matt Vierling absent Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves. Vierling started the past three games, but he's yielding right field to Odubel Herrera while Mickey Moniak enters the lineup to play center field and hit ninth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Reds' Kyle Farmer: Departs following HBP

Farmer was removed from Saturday's game against Atlanta in the bottom of the fifth inning after he was hit by a pitch on his hand, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Farmer drew a walk during his first plate appearance Saturday and was immediately removed from the game after...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Notches theft Saturday

Yastrzemski went 0-for-3 with two walks, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the White Sox. Yastrzemski has gone consecutive games without a hit for the first time since June 18-20, but he's drawn three walks to keep his on-base skills intact. The outfielder also picked up his first steal of the year this season -- he was caught in his only previous attempt Opening Day. The 31-year-old has a .238/.342/.414 slash line with eight home runs, 31 RBI, 36 runs scored and 16 doubles through 67 contests. Yastrzemski has seen a near-everyday role in the outfield lately, and it doesn't appear he's at risk of losing playing time after LaMonte Wade returned earlier in the week.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Darick Hall not in Phillies' Saturday lineup

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Darick Hall is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Hall is being replaced at designated hitter by Kyle Schwarber versus Cardinals starter Matthew Liberatore. In 13 plate appearances this season, Hall has a .231 batting average with a 1.154 OPS, 3 home...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Bailey Falter: Fans five in no-decision

Falter didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 5-3 win over the Cardinals. giving up three runs on five hits and a walk over four innings. He struck out five. Called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley earlier in the day, the southpaw was on the hook for the loss before the Phillies rallied to tie the score in the fifth inning. Falter tossed 66 pitches (47 strikes) before exiting, and he may not be done bouncing between Triple-A and the majors as Zach Eflin (knee) isn't expected to be sidelined for long. Falter should still line up for at least one or two more starts before Eflin is back depending on how the Phillies handle Monday's off day, but his 4.88 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 18:7 K:BB through 24 big-league innings this year don't suggest he'll be an appealing fantasy option during that time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Marlins' Joey Wendle: Activated from IL, starting Friday

Wendle (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day injured list and will start at second base and bat second Friday versus the Nationals, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Wendle will return to the lineup Friday after missing the entire month of June. His return comes at a good time...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Phillies' Didi Gregorius: On bench Saturday

Gregorius isn't starting Saturday's game against the Cardinals. Gregorius started in the last six games and hit .182 with a triple, a double, three runs, two walks and four strikeouts. Bryson Stott is shifting to shortstop while Yairo Munoz starts at second base.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Phillips Valdez: Recalled from Triple-A

Valdez was recalled from Triple-A Worcester on Saturday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports. With Rich Hill (knee) landing on the injured list, Valdez will return to provide some extra depth out of the bullpen. Valdez has bounced between levels several times already this season, posting a 5.40 ERA and 1.05 WHIP in his 11 appearances with the big-league team. He could be sent down again next week when the Red Sox add a starter to replace Hill in the rotation.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Justin Turner: Blasts two homers in win

Turner went 3-for-3 with a pair of home runs and three total RBI in Thursday's 3-1 victory against San Diego. Padres starter Joe Musgrove mostly shut down Dodgers hitters in the contest, but he couldn't contain Turner, who notched his first multi-homer game of the season. All three of Los Angeles' runs came by way of Turner long balls, as the veteran went deep in the second inning and again in the seventh. He's still well below his career norms with a .227/.298/.375 slash line and just six homers through 70 contests on the campaign, but his power has come in spurts at times in the past, so he'll look to build on Thursday's performance.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Thairo Estrada: Out of lineup

Estrada will sit Friday against the White Sox, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Estrada hits the bench after going hitless in his last two games, dropping his OPS on the season down to .697. Donovan Walton will start at shortstop in his absence.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Chris Taylor: X-rays negative, likely out Sunday

X-rays on Taylor's foot were negative, but manager Dave Roberts said he does not think Taylor will be in the lineup Sunday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. Taylor fouled a ball off his foot Saturday and eventually left the game. He has been cleared of a fracture, though Roberts said Taylor is sore, so a day off is likely in the cards. Mookie Betts (ribs) will return Sunday, and while it sounds like Betts will mostly play second base upon his return, he will fill in for Taylor in right field in the series finale.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Mets' David Peterson: Strikes out 10 in win

Peterson (5-1) earned the win Friday, allowing three runs on five hits and zero walks over six innings against the Rangers. He struck out 10. Peterson was bumped up to start Friday after Chris Bassitt landed on the COVID-19 injured list, though he was on full rest. The left-hander ended up matching his career high with 10 strikeouts, working around a couple solo homers en route to his fifth win of the season. Peterson has allowed a total of five earned runs in his last three starts with a sparkling 25:2 K:BB in 18.1 innings over that span. He told Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News after the game that he will likely go on the paternity list Saturday.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Exits with foot contusion

Taylor left Saturday's game against the Padres with a left foot contusion, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Trayce Thompson replaced Taylor in right field after Taylor dove for a ball that went for a Jose Azocar double in the fifth inning. Taylor also appeared to foul a ball off his foot earlier in the contest. This does not sound especially serious, but the 31-year-old has been in a bad way at the dish lately, collecting just one hit in his last 19 at-bats. The Dodgers could use this as an opportunity to rest him for a bit.
LOS ANGELES, CA

