When a group of children and their parents recently sat down for a “Drag Queen Storytime” event not far from Reno, Nevada, there was some comfort in the presence of local police.In the San Francisco Bay Area only two weeks earlier, men dressed in Proud Boys uniforms walked into a library to disrupt a similar LGBT+ reading event by hurling homophobic and transphobic slurs.Similar episodes have recently occurred in South Bend, Indiana, and Woodland, California.So when organisers of the Drag Queen Storytime event in Sparks, Nevada, an incorporated city on Reno’s eastside, began last Sunday – police were on the...

RENO, NV ・ 6 HOURS AGO