Houston, TX

Astros' Jonathan Bermudez: Dealing with right hip discomfort

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

The Astros announced Thursday that Bermudez is dealing with right hip discomfort, Chandler...

www.cbssports.com

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Inside The Rays

GameDay Preview: Paredes, McClanahan Join MLB Elite With Recent Hot Streaks

It's the final game of the Tampa Bay Ray's five-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays, with Shane Baz on the mound. There's been plenty of record-breaking moments so far in this series, most notably by Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan and infielder Isaac Paredes. Here's what they've done, plus a preview of Sunday's game with amazing bios on the two pitchers, and all of our TV information and lineups.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Astros' Alex Bregman: Takes seat Sunday

Bregman is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels. Aledmys Diaz will get a turn at third base as Bregman sits. Bregman went 1-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's game, but he also struck out three times -- rare for the 28-year-old. It was his first three-strikeout game of the season.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Astros' Jeremy Pena: Strikeouts piling up

Pena went 1-for-5 with three strikeouts Saturday against the Angels. Pena started his second consecutive game after clearing concussion protocol Friday. He has gone only 1-for-10 in that span while striking out five times. Pena has also struck out at a 43.5 percent clip since returning from the injured list June 26, which has limited him just a .174 average with four runs scored across five games.
HOUSTON, TX
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Mound, TX
Houston, TX
Sports
Yardbarker

Justin Verlander Has Set The Pace For MLB Pitchers

One would think that after missing two full seasons as a result of having Tommy John surgery on his elbow that former Cy Young and MVP Award winner Justin Verlander would be a little rusty. If you thought that, you were wrong. Verlander is back and is pitching like an...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Astros promote top catching prospect Korey Lee for MLB debut

The Astros are promoting catching prospect Korey Lee to make his major league debut, as was first reported by Mark Berman of Fox 26. Backup catcher Jason Castro is headed to the 10-day injured list with left knee discomfort. To clear space for Lee on the 40-man roster, lefty reliever Blake Taylor is being transferred from the 15-day to the 60-day IL.
HOUSTON, TX
#Houston Chronicle
CBS Sports

Astros' Cristian Javier: Brilliant again Friday

Javier (6-3) earned the win Friday, allowing one run on one hit and zero walks over seven innings in an 8-1 victory over the Angels. He struck out 14. After throwing seven no-hit innings and fanning 13 against the Yankees last weekend, Javier followed up with a similarly dominant showing. He got 20 called strikes and 23 swinging strikes on 99 pitches. The right-hander just turned in perhaps the best two-start stretch of the Modern Era, and he now has a 2.58 ERA and 0.96 WHIP for the season (69.2 innings). Javier lines up for a home start against the Royals next week.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Angels vs. Astros prediction, odds and pick – 7/3/2022

The Los Angeles Angels will try to avoid the sweep as they take on the Houston Astros in the finale at Minute Maid Park on Sunday. It’s time to continue our MLB odds coverage with an Angels-Astros prediction and pick. The Astros defeated the Angels 9-1 on Saturday. Houston started strong with RBI singles by Kyle Tucker and Jake Meyers which […] The post MLB Odds: Angels vs. Astros prediction, odds and pick – 7/3/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Notches theft Saturday

Yastrzemski went 0-for-3 with two walks, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the White Sox. Yastrzemski has gone consecutive games without a hit for the first time since June 18-20, but he's drawn three walks to keep his on-base skills intact. The outfielder also picked up his first steal of the year this season -- he was caught in his only previous attempt Opening Day. The 31-year-old has a .238/.342/.414 slash line with eight home runs, 31 RBI, 36 runs scored and 16 doubles through 67 contests. Yastrzemski has seen a near-everyday role in the outfield lately, and it doesn't appear he's at risk of losing playing time after LaMonte Wade returned earlier in the week.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joey Wendle: Activated from IL, starting Friday

Wendle (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day injured list and will start at second base and bat second Friday versus the Nationals, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Wendle will return to the lineup Friday after missing the entire month of June. His return comes at a good time...
MIAMI, FL
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Good news and bad news as Yankees fall to Astros in pit-stop game

The New York Yankees faced off against the Houston Astros on Thursday evening in a pit-stop game before they travel to Cleveland for three-game series against the Guardians. The Bombers recently split a four-game series in the Bronx against Houston but failed to overcome them despite missing several starters. On...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Justin Turner: Blasts two homers in win

Turner went 3-for-3 with a pair of home runs and three total RBI in Thursday's 3-1 victory against San Diego. Padres starter Joe Musgrove mostly shut down Dodgers hitters in the contest, but he couldn't contain Turner, who notched his first multi-homer game of the season. All three of Los Angeles' runs came by way of Turner long balls, as the veteran went deep in the second inning and again in the seventh. He's still well below his career norms with a .227/.298/.375 slash line and just six homers through 70 contests on the campaign, but his power has come in spurts at times in the past, so he'll look to build on Thursday's performance.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Phillips Valdez: Recalled from Triple-A

Valdez was recalled from Triple-A Worcester on Saturday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports. With Rich Hill (knee) landing on the injured list, Valdez will return to provide some extra depth out of the bullpen. Valdez has bounced between levels several times already this season, posting a 5.40 ERA and 1.05 WHIP in his 11 appearances with the big-league team. He could be sent down again next week when the Red Sox add a starter to replace Hill in the rotation.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Chris Taylor: X-rays negative, likely out Sunday

X-rays on Taylor's foot were negative, but manager Dave Roberts said he does not think Taylor will be in the lineup Sunday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. Taylor fouled a ball off his foot Saturday and eventually left the game. He has been cleared of a fracture, though Roberts said Taylor is sore, so a day off is likely in the cards. Mookie Betts (ribs) will return Sunday, and while it sounds like Betts will mostly play second base upon his return, he will fill in for Taylor in right field in the series finale.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Mets' David Peterson: Strikes out 10 in win

Peterson (5-1) earned the win Friday, allowing three runs on five hits and zero walks over six innings against the Rangers. He struck out 10. Peterson was bumped up to start Friday after Chris Bassitt landed on the COVID-19 injured list, though he was on full rest. The left-hander ended up matching his career high with 10 strikeouts, working around a couple solo homers en route to his fifth win of the season. Peterson has allowed a total of five earned runs in his last three starts with a sparkling 25:2 K:BB in 18.1 innings over that span. He told Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News after the game that he will likely go on the paternity list Saturday.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Astros' Jake Odorizzi: Could return as sixth starter

Astros manager Dusty Baker hinted Saturday that Odorizzi (lower leg) could be part of a six-man rotation if the right-hander returns from the 15-day injured list during the upcoming week, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports. While Odorizzi has been sidelined since mid-May with strains and sprains to...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Exits with foot contusion

Taylor left Saturday's game against the Padres with a left foot contusion, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Trayce Thompson replaced Taylor in right field after Taylor dove for a ball that went for a Jose Azocar double in the fifth inning. Taylor also appeared to foul a ball off his foot earlier in the contest. This does not sound especially serious, but the 31-year-old has been in a bad way at the dish lately, collecting just one hit in his last 19 at-bats. The Dodgers could use this as an opportunity to rest him for a bit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Jarren Duran: Leads off game with homer

Duran went 2-for-5 with a homer and a pair of RBI in Friday's 6-5 loss to the Cubs. Duran took Adrian Sampson deep with the first pitch of the game for his first homer of the year and the third of his career. He later added an RBI single in the sixth inning. Duran is now hitting .333/.387/.544 with a homer and four steals through 14 games this season.
BOSTON, MA

