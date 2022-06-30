Driver dies after car leaves road and crashes into tree between Carbonado and Wilkeson

A 23-year-old man driving state Route 165 between Wilkeson and Carbonado died after his car left the road and hit a tree Thursday, according to the Washington State Patrol.

A news release said the crash occurred just after 2 a.m. The man was driving a white Subaru Impreza south toward Carbonado when he crossed the lane separator, left the highway and struck the tree.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers are investigating the cause of the accident, and it was not immediately known if drugs or alcohol were involved. The news release states the man was not wearing a seat belt.