ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The News Tribune

Driver dies after car leaves road and crashes into tree between Carbonado and Wilkeson

By Allen Siegler
The News Tribune
The News Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iiWD6_0gR5Yyfe00

A 23-year-old man driving state Route 165 between Wilkeson and Carbonado died after his car left the road and hit a tree Thursday, according to the Washington State Patrol.

A news release said the crash occurred just after 2 a.m. The man was driving a white Subaru Impreza south toward Carbonado when he crossed the lane separator, left the highway and struck the tree.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers are investigating the cause of the accident, and it was not immediately known if drugs or alcohol were involved. The news release states the man was not wearing a seat belt.

Comments / 0

Related
Nationwide Report

51-year-old man killed after a three-vehicle wreck on I-5 in Kent (Kent, WA)

On Thursday afternoon, a 51-year-old man, from Tacoma, lost his life following a multi-vehicle accident in Kent. As per the initial information, the fatal three-vehicle wreck took place on Interstate 5 near the State Route 516 exit at about 3:45 p.m. The preliminary investigation indicated that a Ford Fusion, driven by a 51-year-old man, was traveling slowly on I-5’s northbound shoulder when the driver tried to merge into the right lane.
KENT, WA
q13fox.com

Driver arrested for DUI after slamming into a state trooper in Federal Way

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Authorities are investigating after a driver crashed into a Washington State Patrol (WSP) cruiser on I-5 Saturday morning. According to WSP, at around 5:00 a.m. a trooper was sitting on the right-hand shoulder of northbound I-5 near 320th St. when another car slammed into the back of his car. The trooper had just cleared a traffic stop, and had his emergency lights on.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Subaru Impreza
Nationwide Report

23-year-old man killed after a car hit a tree in Pierce County (Pierce County, WA)

On Thursday, a 23-year-old man lost his life following a single-vehicle accident in Pierce County. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place on State Route 165 between Wilkeson and Carbonado a little after 2 a.m. The preliminary reports showed that the man was driving a white Subaru Impreza south towards Carbonado when his car went over the lane separator, drifted off the highway and slammed into a tree.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Firefighters: Car crashes into Renton restaurant, several injuries reported

RENTON, Wash. - Firefighters are on scene of a crash involving a vehicle into a restaurant in Renton. According to Renton Fire Department, a vehicle crashed into Plum Delicious restaurant on NE Sunset Blvd. around 5 p.m. The building may be compromised, firefighters said. Firefighters said at least eight people...
RENTON, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Pedestrian hit by vehicle while trying to cross I-5 near 212th St SW Thursday

A pedestrian who walked into traffic on Interstate 5 in Lynnwood was struck by a vehicle just before 3 p.m. Thursday, the Washington State Patrol said. The pedestrian — identified as a 28-year-old Mount Vernon woman — entered the freeway on the eastbound shoulder of the interstate, near 212th Street Southwest, and was crossing west when a Cadillac Escalade headed northbound struck her in the HOV lane, the state patrol said.
LYNNWOOD, WA
Nationwide Report

22-year-old David E Escobar dead after a single-vehicle crash in Spanaway (Spanaway, WA)

Authorities identified 22-year-old David E Escobar as the man who lost his life following a traffic collision on June 24 in Spanaway. The fatal single-vehicle crash took place on State Route 7 a little after 12:30 a.m. According to the investigation reports, Escobar was a passenger in a car that was heading south on State Route 7. As the car approached the State Route 507 junction, it slammed into a guardrail for undetermined reasons.
SPANAWAY, WA
KING 5

Child dies after car goes over embankment at Lake Cushman

LAKE CUSHMAN, Wash. — A young child was killed on the afternoon of June 27 after a car went over the embankment, submerging into the water of Lake Cushman. Two adults got out of the car safely. The driver was arrested and the investigation is ongoing, according to Mason...
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Fire erupts in semitrailer with combustibles

FIFE, Wash. — Firefighters put out a fire that erupted inside a semitrailer full of combustibles in Fife on Friday evening. Crews were called after 6 p.m. to the 2200 block of Pacific Highway East. Firefighters said they used a master stream to attack the fire. No structures were...
FIFE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle police investigate after a homeowner shot, killed alleged burglar in Greenwood

SEATTLE - An investigation is underway in Greenwood after a homeowner shot and killed an alleged burglar in his backyard early Saturday morning. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 2:35 a.m., a 911 caller living near N. 101st St. and Linden Ave. N, reported a disturbance at his neighbor’s house. The caller said he heard someone say to call 911.
SEATTLE, WA
The News Tribune

The News Tribune

Tacoma, WA
2K+
Followers
251
Post
599K+
Views
ABOUT

Tacoma is a mid-sized port city on Puget Sound, roughly 30 miles south of Seattle. The News Tribune is the second-largest newspaper in Washington, covering the local news market of Pierce County in print and online. The News Tribune excels in its coverage of local breaking news, major league and prep sports, and Washington's statehouse. To tell the unique story of the South Sound, The News Tribune also provides strong coverage of the military and nearby Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the Port of Tacoma, and outdoor recreation in the Northwest.

 https://www.thenewstribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy