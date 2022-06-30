Washington issues emergency order to protect endangered Southern Resident killer whales

This is a developing story. Check back to bellinghamherald.com for updates.

A mixed bag of encouraging and discouraging news from recent drone photographs has prompted Washington state to issue an emergency order increasing the distance boats are required to stay away from the endangered Southern Resident Killer Whales.

Commercial whale-watching vessels must now keep at least one half nautical mile away from the Southern Residents this summer, according to a news release from the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife and all boaters are urged to do the same.

The move came after researchers from the Sealife Response, Rehabilitation and Research (SR3) team, using measurements from recent drone photographs, identified that several orca whales were pregnant, but several were found to be in poor condition between September 2021 and April 2022, according to the release.

“While we have reason to remain hopeful with the reports of recent pregnancies, the reality is that there are several Southern Residents that aren’t doing well and we’re very concerned about the population at large,” fish and wildlife Director Kelly Susewind said in the release. “We’re taking action today to address these immediate concerns, and we continue working with our partner organizations to implement the Governor’s Task Force recommendations for the long-term health of these orcas.”

Using the aerial images from September 2021, SR3 determined that three K-pod whales (K12, K20 and K27) were at least nine months into pregnancy and likely within six months of giving birth, with a typical orca full term lasting 17 to 18 months, according to the release. Recent online videos have shown a calf swimming with K Pod off the Oregon Coast , meaning at least one of those pregnancies is believed to have been successful.

But along with that encouraging news came the report that researchers found 12 members of the J- and L-pods in poor condition, based on the measures of the fatness behind the skull, the release states. That puts them at two- to three-times higher risk of dying .

Even more concerning, according to the release, is that one of the whales who was found in poor condition (L83), appeared to be pregnant when measured in January, putting her pregnancy at greater risk.

Additionally, two other young whales (J53 and L123) exhibited slower growth than was expected and J53 was exhibiting lower-than-average body condition, the release states.

“Our non-invasive photogrammetry research can identify whales in poor health that have a higher risk of death in the subsequent months, and our aim is to identify these vulnerable whales before their condition becomes terminal,” SR3 Marine Mammal Research Director Dr. Holly Fearnbach, said in the release. “Similarly, we can identify females in the latter stages of pregnancy, which is an important but fragile time for successful reproduction.”