Houston, TX

Astros' Shawn Dubin: Managing forearm injury

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

The Astros announced Thursday that Dubin is dealing with a right forearm strain, Chandler Rome of...

www.cbssports.com

Inside The Rays

GameDay Preview: Paredes, McClanahan Join MLB Elite With Recent Hot Streaks

It's the final game of the Tampa Bay Ray's five-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays, with Shane Baz on the mound. There's been plenty of record-breaking moments so far in this series, most notably by Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan and infielder Isaac Paredes. Here's what they've done, plus a preview of Sunday's game with amazing bios on the two pitchers, and all of our TV information and lineups.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Astros' Alex Bregman: Takes seat Sunday

Bregman is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels. Aledmys Diaz will get a turn at third base as Bregman sits. Bregman went 1-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's game, but he also struck out three times -- rare for the 28-year-old. It was his first three-strikeout game of the season.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Astros' Jeremy Pena: Strikeouts piling up

Pena went 1-for-5 with three strikeouts Saturday against the Angels. Pena started his second consecutive game after clearing concussion protocol Friday. He has gone only 1-for-10 in that span while striking out five times. Pena has also struck out at a 43.5 percent clip since returning from the injured list June 26, which has limited him just a .174 average with four runs scored across five games.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS New York

Escobar, Peterson lead Mets past Rangers

NEW YORK — Eduardo Escobar hit a tiebreaking, three-run homer, expectant father David Peterson tied a career high with 10 strikeouts in six innings and the New York Mets beat the Texas Rangers 4-3 Friday night to stop a season-high three-game losing streak.Mark Canha hit a tying RBI single in the fourth that ended an 0-for-14 slide. Two batters later, Escobar snapped a 0-for-10 rut by hitting a 3-2 sinker from Glenn Otto (5-5) into the right field second deck for a 4-1 lead.Escobar's 417-foot drive, his fifth homer in his last 24 games, gave the Mets their first win since...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Kevin Durant only wants to play for Heat if Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry remain there, per report

As the Brooklyn Nets attempt to trade Kevin Durant for something resembling fair value, they not only need to contend with the teams they are negotiating with, but Durant himself. He has offered two teams, the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns, as preferred destinations. Here's where things get complicated: Durant reportedly only wants to go to the Heat if most of their team is kept intact.
MIAMI, FL
MLB Trade Rumors

Astros promote top catching prospect Korey Lee for MLB debut

The Astros are promoting catching prospect Korey Lee to make his major league debut, as was first reported by Mark Berman of Fox 26. Backup catcher Jason Castro is headed to the 10-day injured list with left knee discomfort. To clear space for Lee on the 40-man roster, lefty reliever Blake Taylor is being transferred from the 15-day to the 60-day IL.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rockets officially sign, begin practices with 2022 rookie class

With the NBA’s 2022-23 fiscal year officially starting on Friday, the Houston Rockets quickly got to business by signing four rookies. Auburn forward Jabari Smith Jr., the No. 3 overall draft pick of the 2022 first round, signed his first NBA contract, as did LSU forward Tari Eason (No. 17) and Kentucky guard TyTy Washington (No. 29). Those three are all on standard four-year rookie deals, with team options for the last two seasons and a qualifying offer that can be made after year four.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Astros' Cristian Javier: Brilliant again Friday

Javier (6-3) earned the win Friday, allowing one run on one hit and zero walks over seven innings in an 8-1 victory over the Angels. He struck out 14. After throwing seven no-hit innings and fanning 13 against the Yankees last weekend, Javier followed up with a similarly dominant showing. He got 20 called strikes and 23 swinging strikes on 99 pitches. The right-hander just turned in perhaps the best two-start stretch of the Modern Era, and he now has a 2.58 ERA and 0.96 WHIP for the season (69.2 innings). Javier lines up for a home start against the Royals next week.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Reds' Kyle Farmer: Departs following HBP

Farmer was removed from Saturday's game against Atlanta in the bottom of the fifth inning after he was hit by a pitch on his hand, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Farmer drew a walk during his first plate appearance Saturday and was immediately removed from the game after...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Notches theft Saturday

Yastrzemski went 0-for-3 with two walks, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the White Sox. Yastrzemski has gone consecutive games without a hit for the first time since June 18-20, but he's drawn three walks to keep his on-base skills intact. The outfielder also picked up his first steal of the year this season -- he was caught in his only previous attempt Opening Day. The 31-year-old has a .238/.342/.414 slash line with eight home runs, 31 RBI, 36 runs scored and 16 doubles through 67 contests. Yastrzemski has seen a near-everyday role in the outfield lately, and it doesn't appear he's at risk of losing playing time after LaMonte Wade returned earlier in the week.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Angels vs. Astros prediction, odds and pick – 7/3/2022

The Los Angeles Angels will try to avoid the sweep as they take on the Houston Astros in the finale at Minute Maid Park on Sunday. It’s time to continue our MLB odds coverage with an Angels-Astros prediction and pick. The Astros defeated the Angels 9-1 on Saturday. Houston started strong with RBI singles by Kyle Tucker and Jake Meyers which […] The post MLB Odds: Angels vs. Astros prediction, odds and pick – 7/3/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Phillips Valdez: Recalled from Triple-A

Valdez was recalled from Triple-A Worcester on Saturday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports. With Rich Hill (knee) landing on the injured list, Valdez will return to provide some extra depth out of the bullpen. Valdez has bounced between levels several times already this season, posting a 5.40 ERA and 1.05 WHIP in his 11 appearances with the big-league team. He could be sent down again next week when the Red Sox add a starter to replace Hill in the rotation.
BOSTON, MA
FastBreak on FanNation

LiAngelo Ball Has Signed With An NBA Team

The Charlotte Hornets have released their NBA Summer League Roster, which has LiAngelo Ball on it. Ball is the older brother of LaMelo (currently on the Hornets) and the younger brother of Lonzo Ball (currently on the Chicago Bulls and was the second overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017).
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joey Wendle: Activated from IL, starting Friday

Wendle (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day injured list and will start at second base and bat second Friday versus the Nationals, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Wendle will return to the lineup Friday after missing the entire month of June. His return comes at a good time...
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Good news and bad news as Yankees fall to Astros in pit-stop game

The New York Yankees faced off against the Houston Astros on Thursday evening in a pit-stop game before they travel to Cleveland for three-game series against the Guardians. The Bombers recently split a four-game series in the Bronx against Houston but failed to overcome them despite missing several starters. On...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Justin Turner: Blasts two homers in win

Turner went 3-for-3 with a pair of home runs and three total RBI in Thursday's 3-1 victory against San Diego. Padres starter Joe Musgrove mostly shut down Dodgers hitters in the contest, but he couldn't contain Turner, who notched his first multi-homer game of the season. All three of Los Angeles' runs came by way of Turner long balls, as the veteran went deep in the second inning and again in the seventh. He's still well below his career norms with a .227/.298/.375 slash line and just six homers through 70 contests on the campaign, but his power has come in spurts at times in the past, so he'll look to build on Thursday's performance.
LOS ANGELES, CA

