Houston, TX

Astros' Niko Goodrum: Managing left hamstring discomfort

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

The Astros announced Thursday that Goodrum has been dealing with left...

www.cbssports.com

Larry Brown Sports

76ers sign 2 ex-James Harden Rockets teammates in free agency

Daryl Morey appears to be directing a really bad Houston Rockets sequel. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Thursday that the Rockets have agreed to deals with free agent forwards PJ Tucker and Danuel House. While House’s contract details were not disclosed, Tucker is reportedly signing a fully guaranteed three-year, $33.2 milion deal with the 76ers.
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Angels vs. Astros prediction, odds and pick – 7/3/2022

The Los Angeles Angels will try to avoid the sweep as they take on the Houston Astros in the finale at Minute Maid Park on Sunday. It’s time to continue our MLB odds coverage with an Angels-Astros prediction and pick. The Astros defeated the Angels 9-1 on Saturday. Houston started strong with RBI singles by Kyle Tucker and Jake Meyers which […] The post MLB Odds: Angels vs. Astros prediction, odds and pick – 7/3/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CBS Sports

Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Notches theft Saturday

Yastrzemski went 0-for-3 with two walks, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the White Sox. Yastrzemski has gone consecutive games without a hit for the first time since June 18-20, but he's drawn three walks to keep his on-base skills intact. The outfielder also picked up his first steal of the year this season -- he was caught in his only previous attempt Opening Day. The 31-year-old has a .238/.342/.414 slash line with eight home runs, 31 RBI, 36 runs scored and 16 doubles through 67 contests. Yastrzemski has seen a near-everyday role in the outfield lately, and it doesn't appear he's at risk of losing playing time after LaMonte Wade returned earlier in the week.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elias Diaz: Not starting Saturday

Diaz isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Diamondbacks, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports. Diaz will get a breather after he went 0-for-7 with three strikeouts over the last two games. Brian Serven is starting behind the plate and batting ninth.
DENVER, CO
CBS New York

Escobar, Peterson lead Mets past Rangers

NEW YORK — Eduardo Escobar hit a tiebreaking, three-run homer, expectant father David Peterson tied a career high with 10 strikeouts in six innings and the New York Mets beat the Texas Rangers 4-3 Friday night to stop a season-high three-game losing streak.Mark Canha hit a tying RBI single in the fourth that ended an 0-for-14 slide. Two batters later, Escobar snapped a 0-for-10 rut by hitting a 3-2 sinker from Glenn Otto (5-5) into the right field second deck for a 4-1 lead.Escobar's 417-foot drive, his fifth homer in his last 24 games, gave the Mets their first win since...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Exits with foot contusion

Taylor left Saturday's game against the Padres with a left foot contusion, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Trayce Thompson replaced Taylor in right field after Taylor dove for a ball that went for a Jose Azocar double in the fifth inning. Taylor also appeared to foul a ball off his foot earlier in the contest. This does not sound especially serious, but the 31-year-old has been in a bad way at the dish lately, collecting just one hit in his last 19 at-bats. The Dodgers could use this as an opportunity to rest him for a bit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Chris Taylor: X-rays negative, likely out Sunday

X-rays on Taylor's foot were negative, but manager Dave Roberts said he does not think Taylor will be in the lineup Sunday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. Taylor fouled a ball off his foot Saturday and eventually left the game. He has been cleared of a fracture, though Roberts said Taylor is sore, so a day off is likely in the cards. Mookie Betts (ribs) will return Sunday, and while it sounds like Betts will mostly play second base upon his return, he will fill in for Taylor in right field in the series finale.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Justin Turner: Blasts two homers in win

Turner went 3-for-3 with a pair of home runs and three total RBI in Thursday's 3-1 victory against San Diego. Padres starter Joe Musgrove mostly shut down Dodgers hitters in the contest, but he couldn't contain Turner, who notched his first multi-homer game of the season. All three of Los Angeles' runs came by way of Turner long balls, as the veteran went deep in the second inning and again in the seventh. He's still well below his career norms with a .227/.298/.375 slash line and just six homers through 70 contests on the campaign, but his power has come in spurts at times in the past, so he'll look to build on Thursday's performance.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Mets' David Peterson: Strikes out 10 in win

Peterson (5-1) earned the win Friday, allowing three runs on five hits and zero walks over six innings against the Rangers. He struck out 10. Peterson was bumped up to start Friday after Chris Bassitt landed on the COVID-19 injured list, though he was on full rest. The left-hander ended up matching his career high with 10 strikeouts, working around a couple solo homers en route to his fifth win of the season. Peterson has allowed a total of five earned runs in his last three starts with a sparkling 25:2 K:BB in 18.1 innings over that span. He told Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News after the game that he will likely go on the paternity list Saturday.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Phillips Valdez: Recalled from Triple-A

Valdez was recalled from Triple-A Worcester on Saturday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports. With Rich Hill (knee) landing on the injured list, Valdez will return to provide some extra depth out of the bullpen. Valdez has bounced between levels several times already this season, posting a 5.40 ERA and 1.05 WHIP in his 11 appearances with the big-league team. He could be sent down again next week when the Red Sox add a starter to replace Hill in the rotation.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Mets' Max Scherzer: Activated from IL

Scherzer (oblique) will be activated from the 15-day injured list Tuesday and start that night against the Reds, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports. Scherzer will return to the team after being away while nursing an oblique strain that he suffered May 18. He's hoping to toss about 90 pitches over six innings when he returns to the mound Tuesday. The 37-year-old surrendered four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out 14 over eight innings in two rehab starts with Double-A Binghamton. Prior to the injury, Scherzer had produced a 2.54 ERA and 0.95 WHIP with a 10.7 K/9 over 49.2 frames in eight starts.
QUEENS, NY

